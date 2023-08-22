Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 3 Halaman 274 - 275

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 274 – 275.

Section 3 - Reading

Unit 3. Practice Makes Perfect

a. Read the story.

Getting into the Band

Before I got into the band, I eagerly followed the musicians around or watched them practice in the town hall or outdoors. I even asked my friends to walkalong the beach. We banged pot lids and shook plastic bottles with sand in them or cola cans illed with pebbles. We made noises loudly. Little by little they all got tired of following me around. I knew it was time to try out the real deal.

I did a few auditions. The irst time was a disaster. I couldn’t get my breath and I started to cry. I just wanted to run home but the leader was very understanding. He ixed an appointment for the following week. He explained how to relax and do breathing techniques. So I practiced everything he told me.

I went around the house making drum noises, bass noises, and piano sounds. Dad helped me out.

The next time I had prepared everything. But, I did not play well enough because I was still nervous, but not as much as the irst one. I told the leader that I needed a bit more time. The third time was a completely different story.