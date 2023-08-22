Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 2 Halaman 268 - 269

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 268 - 269.

Section 7 - Your Turn

Unit 2. I know I Can Do It

a. Read the story below.

Mumtaz and her classmates sat for the semester exam. One of the subjects in the exam was Social Sciences.

The subject always gave Mumtaz challenges. She prepared for this examination very seriously.

She even asked her best friend, Radit, to review the exam materials together.

Radit always got good grades in this subject. However, Radit could not do the review because he did not feel very well that time.

On the day of the test, all students sat separately. Mumtaz and Radit could not sit together as usual.