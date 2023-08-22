Breaking News
Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 2 Halaman 268 - 269

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 7 Your Turn...

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 2 Halaman 268 - 269
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP - Soal Chapter 5 Unit 2 Halaman 268 - 269 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 268 - 269.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 7 Your Turn.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Be Yourself,  Unit 2 I know I Can Do It, Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 7 Your Turn halaman 268 – 269 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 6 Fun Time: Scavenger Hunt Halaman 267

Section 7 - Your Turn

Unit 2. I know I Can Do It

a. Read the story below.

Mumtaz and her classmates sat for the semester exam. One of the subjects in the exam was Social Sciences.

The subject always gave Mumtaz challenges. She prepared for this examination very seriously.

She even asked her best friend, Radit, to review the exam materials together.

Radit always got good grades in this subject. However, Radit could not do the review because he did not feel very well that time.

On the day of the test, all students sat separately. Mumtaz and Radit could not sit together as usual.

