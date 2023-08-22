Kunci Jawaban
KUNCI JAWABAN Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Section 4 Halaman 276-277
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek yuk penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 276 - 277.
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect Section 4 Writing.
Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.
Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Be Yourself, Unit 2 I know I Can Do It, Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect.
Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.
Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect Section 4 Writing halaman 276 – 277 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:
• Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 3 Halaman 274 - 275
Section 4 - Writing
Unit 3. Practice Makes Perfect
The stories of Makeup in Unit 1, Mirza in Unit 2, and Getting into the Band in Unit 3 are examples of imaginative stories or imaginative narratives. They have characters and problems that may be similar to what we experience in our daily life.
A narrative entertains its readers through the exploration of human experiences, such as happiness, sadness, and hope.
• Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Chapter 5 Unit 2 Halaman 268 - 269
a. Work in pairs. Talk about events and emotions that you can relate to the following stories.
1. Makeup
2. Mirza
3. Getting into the Band
