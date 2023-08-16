Kunci Jawaban
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Jawaban Chapter 1 Unit 3 Section 4 Halaman 94-96
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 94 – 96.
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 4 Language Focus: Describing Feelings.
Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.
Pada Chapter 1 terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences, Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness, dan Unit 3. Kindness and Friendship
Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.
Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 4 Language Focus: Describing Feelings halaman 94 – 96 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:
Section 4 - Language Focus: Describing Feelings
Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness
a. What did the characters in the story feel? Work with a classmate
and use an Adjective to complete the characters’ feelings. Number
one has been done for you.
Part 1
1. What did the Mother Duck feel when ive ducklings came out of the eggs?
She felt happy.
