Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Halaman 128 - 129

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek ulasan dan penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 128 - 129.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 5 Fun Time: The Opposite

Di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka ada Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 128 - 129 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores SSection 5 Fun Time: The Opposite dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 My House Chores Halaman 125 - 27

Section 5 – Fun Time: The Opposite

Look at the sticker signs in Worksheet 3.18 to complete the table below.

Look at the sticker signs in Worksheet 3.18 to complete the table below.

You can also use your own words to ill in the table. Number one has been done for you

Enrichment: Sticker Signs

Read the following situations. Then, draw a picture for each of the situations.

- You want your family members to put the book back on the bookshelf after reading.

x You want your brother or sister to not put a wet towel on the bed

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 Section 3 Halaman 122 - 123

Kunci Jawaban

Jawaban Worksheet 3.20