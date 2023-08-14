Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 Section 3 Halaman 122 - 123

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 122 – 123.

Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 3 Language Focus.

Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 3 Language Focus

Section 3 – Language Focus

Describing household activities

When we talk about activities we do regularly, we use the present simple.

• I clean my house everyday.

• You make the bed every morning.

• We do the laundry twice a day.

• They tidy up the room every afternoon.

Add -s or -es after the verb for he, she, and it.

• She cleans the windows.