Kunci Jawaban
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 Section 3 Halaman 122 - 123
soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section Section 3 Language Focus.
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 122 – 123.
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 3 Language Focus.
Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.
Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.
Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 122 – 123 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 3 Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:
Section 3 – Language Focus
Describing household activities
When we talk about activities we do regularly, we use the present simple.
• I clean my house everyday.
• You make the bed every morning.
• We do the laundry twice a day.
• They tidy up the room every afternoon.
Add -s or -es after the verb for he, she, and it.
• She cleans the windows.
