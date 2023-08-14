Kunci Jawaban
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 My House Chores Halaman 125 - 27
Soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 4 Your Turn: Reading...
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 125 - 127.
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 4 Your Turn: Reading.
Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.
Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.
Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 125 - 127 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 4 Your Turn: Reading dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:
Section 4 – Your Turn: Reading
a. Read the text. See the Wordbox.
Making Sticker Signs
Sinta wants her family house to look neat and clean every day. She then has an idea.
She thinks that it is a good idea to put a label or a sticker sign on every part of her house.
Those sticker signs will remind her family about what to do to keep the house clean. She asks Galang and Ara to help her out.
They decided to write eight signs for the sticker. For example,
Sinta made ‘Please do not leave dirty dishes in the sink’ sticker sign.
Galang made ‘Please lush the toilet after using’ sticker sign. Ara made ‘Please take off your shoes’ sticker sign.
