Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up Halaman 131 - 133

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 2 Reading.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 131 – 133.

Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP 131 – 133 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 2 Reading  dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Unit 3. Let’s Clean Up!

Section 2 – Reading

a. Read the text. See the Wordbox..

Tips to Separate Rubbish

There are some tips on how to separate rubbish at home. The most simple way to separate your rubbish is by categorizing them into two types.

First, you can collect organic rubbish. Examples of organic rubbish are food scrap, leaves, plants and soil. They can go into the composter. They are good to use as fertilizer. Second, you should collect non-organic rubbish.

The materials that belong in this category are paper, plastic, cardboard, metal and fabric. Before we throw them into the recycle bin, we should clean them. Then, they can be recycled into new products.

Separating rubbish is very useful to keep our environment clean.Read the text again and have a look at the rubbish collection. Can you separate them based on the categories?

b. Read the text again and have a look at the rubbish below. Can you separate them based on the categories?

