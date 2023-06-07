Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA Semester 2 Ulangan/Ujian Akhir Lengkap Kunci Jawaban PAT

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 sebagai panduan untuk meningkatkan kemampuan dalam menjawab soal.

Setiap soal ujian sekolah memiliki kunci jawaban yang dapat dijadikan gambaran untuk menghadapi soal ulangan semester 2 ini.

Sehingga siswa memiliki peluang untuk mempersiapkan diri semakin matang.

Soal ini juga akan menambah pemahaman terhadap materi pelajaran agar dapat menambah pengetahuan dalam mengerjakan soal.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11

Baca juga: Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 1 SD Ujian Akhir Sekolah Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban

The following text is for number 1 to 5

You are invited to celebrate

The Grand Re- Opening of

Clearvies Landings Resort

Enjoy coocktails,hors d'oeuvres and

ank indoor tour

Thursday, August 14, 2018

5611 Bradley Boulevard

Palm Harbor, Florida

RSVP to Monica at 6505557342

1. When will the event be held?

a. August 14th.

b. August 15th.

c. August 16th.

d. August 17th.

e. August 18th.

Jawaban : D

2. Where is the location of the party?

a. Florida.

b. Alaska.

c. Chicago.

d. Aberdeen.

e. Washington.

Jawaban : D

3. When must we respond to the letter?

a. June 21st.

b. June 22nd.

c. June 23rd.

d. June 24th.

e. June 25th.

Jawaban : A

4. What kind of the text is it?

a. Invitation.

b. Suggestion.

c. Ofter.

d. Surprise.

e. Announcement.

Jawaban : A

Baca juga: 25 Contoh Soal Bahasa Sunda Kelas 7 Ulangan/Ujian Akhir Semester 2 Tahun 2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

5. “You are invited to celebrate.”

The Indonesian translation of the underlined word above is….

a. merayakan

b. menyampaikan

c. mengundang

d. membuka

e. menutupi

Jawaban : A

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

The following dialogue is for number 6-10

Sifa: “What do you think about Lampung?”

Lisa: “In my opinion, Lampung is the beautiful city. There are so many beautiful beaches there. Lampung is also famous with its tapis or songket. It is traditional cloth in Lampung.”

Sifa: “How about its food? Do you think it is delicious?”

Lisa: “I think…. Yes! Do you know seruit? It’s delicious.”

Sifa: “Yes I know seruit. By the way…. Which one is more delicious? Seruit or sate of mushroom?”

Lisa: “According to me, seruit is more delicious than sate of mushroom.”

Sifa: “I don’t think so. I think saste of mushroom is more delicious than seruit because sate of mushroom is my favorite food.”

Lisa: “So we have different favorite foods then.”

Sifa: “I think so.”