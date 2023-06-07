Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11

Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA Semester 2 Ulangan/Ujian Akhir Lengkap Kunci Jawaban PAT

Setiap soal ujian sekolah memiliki kunci jawaban yang dapat dijadikan gambaran untuk menghadapi soal ulangan semester 2 ini.

Editor: Madrosid
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA Semester 2 Ulangan/Ujian Akhir Lengkap Kunci Jawaban PAT
Kolase Tribunpontianak.co.id / sid / google
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA lengkap dengan kunci jawaban terbaru. Sebagai pembelajaran dalam meningkatkan kemampuan diri. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 sebagai panduan untuk meningkatkan kemampuan dalam menjawab soal.

Setiap soal ujian sekolah memiliki kunci jawaban yang dapat dijadikan gambaran untuk menghadapi soal ulangan semester 2 ini.

Sehingga siswa memiliki peluang untuk mempersiapkan diri semakin matang.

Soal ini juga akan menambah pemahaman terhadap materi pelajaran agar dapat menambah pengetahuan dalam mengerjakan soal.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11

Baca juga: Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 1 SD Ujian Akhir Sekolah Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban

The following text is for number 1 to 5

You are invited to celebrate
The Grand Re- Opening of
Clearvies Landings Resort
Enjoy coocktails,hors d'oeuvres and
ank indoor tour
Thursday, August 14, 2018
5611 Bradley Boulevard
Palm Harbor, Florida
RSVP to Monica at 6505557342

1. When will the event be held?
a. August 14th.
b. August 15th.
c. August 16th.
d. August 17th.
e. August 18th.
Jawaban : D

2. Where is the location of the party?
a. Florida.
b. Alaska.
c. Chicago.
d. Aberdeen.
e. Washington.
Jawaban : D

3. When must we respond to the letter?
a. June 21st.
b. June 22nd.
c. June 23rd.
d. June 24th.
e. June 25th.
Jawaban : A

4. What kind of the text is it?
a. Invitation.
b. Suggestion.
c. Ofter.
d. Surprise.
e. Announcement.
Jawaban : A

Baca juga: 25 Contoh Soal Bahasa Sunda Kelas 7 Ulangan/Ujian Akhir Semester 2 Tahun 2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

5. “You are invited to celebrate.”
The Indonesian translation of the underlined word above is….
a. merayakan
b. menyampaikan
c. mengundang
d. membuka
e. menutupi
Jawaban : A

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!
The following dialogue is for number 6-10

Sifa: “What do you think about Lampung?”
Lisa: “In my opinion, Lampung is the beautiful city. There are so many beautiful beaches there. Lampung is also famous with its tapis or songket. It is traditional cloth in Lampung.”
Sifa: “How about its food? Do you think it is delicious?”
Lisa: “I think…. Yes! Do you know seruit? It’s delicious.”
Sifa: “Yes I know seruit. By the way…. Which one is more delicious? Seruit or sate of mushroom?”
Lisa: “According to me, seruit is more delicious than sate of mushroom.”
Sifa: “I don’t think so. I think saste of mushroom is more delicious than seruit because sate of mushroom is my favorite food.”
Lisa: “So we have different favorite foods then.”
Sifa: “I think so.”

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
kunci jawaban
Kelas 11
Ulangan
ujian
PAT
soal bahasa inggris kelas 11 semester 2 pdf
soal bahasa dan sastra inggris kelas 11 semester 2
soal bahasa inggris kelas 11 semester 2
BERITATERKAIT
    • Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jual Rumah Baru Luas 120/129 Full Furnished Siap Huni 4KT 4KM SHM IMB Lengkap - Denpasar
    Jual Rumah Baru Luas 120/129 Full Furnished Siap Huni 4KT 4KM SHM IMB Lengkap - Denpasar
    Rp2 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Kamera Sony DSC-W830 Bekas No Minus Free Memori 16GB - Denpasar
    Kamera Sony DSC-W830 Bekas No Minus Free Memori 16GB - Denpasar
    Rp1.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Motor Yamaha Mio Sporty Tahun 2008 Bekas Semua Original - Jakarta Timur
    Motor Yamaha Mio Sporty Tahun 2008 Bekas Semua Original - Jakarta Timur
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Ready AC Bekas 1/2 PK, 1 PK, 1/5 PK - 2 PK Low Watt Bekas Garansi - Denpasar
    Ready AC Bekas 1/2 PK, 1 PK, 1/5 PK - 2 PK Low Watt Bekas Garansi - Denpasar
    Rp1.789.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Motor Yamaha Mio 2010 Bekas Tangan 1 Pajak Baru Kondisi Normal - Denpasar
    Motor Yamaha Mio 2010 Bekas Tangan 1 Pajak Baru Kondisi Normal - Denpasar
    Rp6.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Motor Honda Beat Deluxe Tahun 2021 Bekas Harga Masih Nego - Palembang
    Motor Honda Beat Deluxe Tahun 2021 Bekas Harga Masih Nego - Palembang
    Rp19.000.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Tas Carrier Eiger Appalachia 35L Bekas Minus Pemakaian Harga Murah - Badung
    Tas Carrier Eiger Appalachia 35L Bekas Minus Pemakaian Harga Murah - Badung
    Rp400.000
    Bali, Badung
    Motor Yamaha NMAX 2022 Keyless Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Jalan - Buleleng
    Motor Yamaha NMAX 2022 Keyless Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Jalan - Buleleng
    Rp33.000.000
    Bali, Buleleng
    HP Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bekas Original No Minus Siap Pakai - Denpasar
    HP Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bekas Original No Minus Siap Pakai - Denpasar
    Rp10.900.000
    Bali, Buleleng
    Mobil BMW 318i 1996 Manual Bekas Kondisi Terawat Mulus Harga Ngeo - Denpasar
    Mobil BMW 318i 1996 Manual Bekas Kondisi Terawat Mulus Harga Ngeo - Denpasar
    Rp58.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Motor Honda Beat ECO 2017 Bekas Mesin Sehat Surat Lengkap Bisa Nego - Denpasar
    Motor Honda Beat ECO 2017 Bekas Mesin Sehat Surat Lengkap Bisa Nego - Denpasar
    Rp12.550.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Meja belajar dan lemari buku
    Meja belajar dan lemari buku
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe Murah
    Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe Murah
    Rp12.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Harga Kubah Musholla dan Masjid di Kendari Promo Gila
    Harga Kubah Musholla dan Masjid di Kendari Promo Gila
    Rp3.500.000
    Sulawesi Tenggara, Kendari
    Jual Tanah Bandung Cibiru Asri Di Cipadung
    Jual Tanah Bandung Cibiru Asri Di Cipadung
    Rp1.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    PASANG CCTV MURAH FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    PASANG CCTV MURAH FULL HD MALANG RAYA
    Rp2.850.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Cangkir set cappucino hitam menawan
    Cangkir set cappucino hitam menawan
    Rp110.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah 2 Lantai Dekat Suhat Kota Malang
    Rumah 2 Lantai Dekat Suhat Kota Malang
    Rp780.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah dengan Harga Menarik di Kabupaten Bekasi
    Tanah dengan Harga Menarik di Kabupaten Bekasi
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Paket Outbound Rafting ke Batu Malang
    Paket Outbound Rafting ke Batu Malang
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan