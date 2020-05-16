Jadwal Drakor The World of The Married di Viu Malam Ini Tayangkan Episode Akhir, Simak Sinopsisnya / ILUSTRASI

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Viu adalah satu di antara kanal yang bisa digunakan untuk menyaksikan tayangan drama Korea terpopuler saat ini, The World of The Married.

Termasuk episode terakhir The World of The Married yang akan tayang pada Sabtu (16/05/2020) malam ini.

Episode akhir dari satu di antara film drama Korea terbaru di 2020 yang langsung sukses 'meledak' ini akan dimulai pada pukul 22.50 waktu Korea Selatan.

Atau di Indonesia, lebih kurang sekitar pukul 20.90 WIB.

Drakor The World of The Married episode 16 ini, ditayangkan di stasiun broadcasting Korea Selatan JTBC malam ini.

Adapun bagi Anda yang ingin menyaksikannya via perangkat gadget atau smartphone Anda, bisa dengan mengakses kanal live streaming Viu.

Adapun link live streamingnya, bisa Anda lihat di bagian akhir artikel ini.

Sebelum menyaksikan episode terakhir A World of The Married Couple (judul lain dari drakor The World of The Married), mungkin ada baiknya Anda menyimak sinopsis ceritanya.

Berikut Sinopsis Episode 16 yang Juga Episode Terakhir The World of The Married

Serial drakor The World od The Married episode terakhir ditayangkan di stasiun broadcasting JTBC pada pukul 22.50 waktu setempat.