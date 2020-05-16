KISAH Terakhir Drakor The World of The Married, Simak A World of Married Couple Eps 16 Malam Ini / ILUSTRASI

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama Korea (drakor) The World of The Married akan menayangkan episode terakhirnya pada Sabtu (16/05/2020) malam ini.

Dengan demikian alur cerita terakhir, alias kisah terakhir drakor The World of The Married akan terjawab dalam tayangnya episode terakhir ini.

Pertanyaan yang menggelantung di benak para penggemar drakor yang juga berjudul A World of Married Couple ini, soal ending ceritanya akan terjawab.

Adapun jadwal tayangan serial drakor yang tayang di stasiun broadcasting Korea Selatan JTBC ini, yakni pada Sabtu malam ini, pukul 20.90 WIB * (Jadwal sementara).

Nah, Anda pun dapat menyaksikan tayangan episode terakhir drakor The World of The Married ini di perangkat gagdet Anda.

Satu di antaranya yakni dengan mengakses linl live streaming via aplikasi Viu.

