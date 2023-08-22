Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 5 Section 4 Reading Halaman 261 - 264

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 261 – 264.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 4 Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Be Yourself, Unit 2 I know I Can Do It, Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 3 Reading halaman 261 – 264 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 4 - Reading

Unit 2. I know I Can Do It

a. Read the story Part 3.

Part 3

The next day, he joined the soccer club. He promised to train hard. He wanted to become a great soccer player and helped his team win. However, he could not play well at the club. He always failed to keep the goal area. He was verysad and almost gave up. Pak RT came to him and suggested that he should try other positions. After trying some positions, he found that being a midielder was the best position for him.

A month later, there was a mandatory soccer match in that region. Mirza was grouped with Siti, Abay, Raka, Amelia, and Pitra. At irst, they underestimated Mirza’s skills, but he proved them wrong. He helped his team to win as a midielder. He could pass the ball accurately so that Siti, the forward, could score for the team. Everyone cheered for Mirza, including Siti.

“I’m sorry for underestimating you, Mirza. I should not have pushedyou to be a goalkeeper. You are such a great midielder!” praised Siti. Mirza smiled and said “That’s okay. Let’s practice together to become a better team.”

b. Answer the questions based on the story Part 3.