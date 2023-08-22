Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 5 Section 4 Reading Halaman 261 - 264

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 4 Reading...

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 5 Section 4 Reading Halaman 261 - 264
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP - Chapter 5 Section 4 Reading Halaman 261 - 264 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 261 – 264.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 4 Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Be Yourself,  Unit 2 I know I Can Do It, Unit 3 Practice Makes Perfect.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself Unit 2 I know I Can Do It Section 3 Reading halaman 261 – 264 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 5 Section 3 Reading Halaman 256 - 260

Section 4 - Reading

Unit 2. I know I Can Do It

a. Read the story Part 3.

Part 3

The next day, he joined the soccer club. He promised to train hard. He wanted to become a great soccer player and helped his team win. However, he could  not play well at the club. He always failed to keep the goal area. He was verysad and almost gave up. Pak RT came to him and suggested that he should try other positions. After trying some positions, he found that being a midielder was the best position for him.

A month later, there was a mandatory soccer match in that region. Mirza was grouped with Siti, Abay, Raka, Amelia, and Pitra. At irst, they underestimated Mirza’s skills, but he proved them wrong. He helped his team to win as a midielder. He could pass the ball accurately so that Siti, the forward, could score for the team. Everyone cheered for Mirza, including Siti.

“I’m sorry for underestimating you, Mirza. I should not have pushedyou to be a goalkeeper. You are such a great midielder!” praised Siti. Mirza smiled and said “That’s okay. Let’s practice together to become a better team.”

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 5 Unit 2 Section 2 Listening Halaman 255

b. Answer the questions based on the story Part 3.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 8
SMP
Kurikulum Merdeka
chapter
section
Reading
halaman 261
halaman 262
halaman 263
soal dan jawaban kelas 8
soal dan jawaban kurikulum merdeka
soal dan jawaban Bahasa Inggris
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI HANYA 7 MENIT KE JEC YOGYAKARTA
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI HANYA 7 MENIT KE JEC YOGYAKARTA
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Tanah Pinggir Jalan Kontainer Sumber LT1230 LD50 Harga Nego - Solo
    Tanah Pinggir Jalan Kontainer Sumber LT1230 LD50 Harga Nego - Solo
    Rp20 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jual Ruko Bandung Rumah Toko Cocok Untuk Usaha Di Kawasan Margahayu
    Jual Ruko Bandung Rumah Toko Cocok Untuk Usaha Di Kawasan Margahayu
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Sofa Bed Minimalis Kasur Lipas Multifungsi Ruang Tamu Praktis
    Sofa Bed Minimalis Kasur Lipas Multifungsi Ruang Tamu Praktis
    Rp540.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    jerigen bekas minyak goreng Jakarta, WA 0812-999-0294, TERBAIK
    jerigen bekas minyak goreng Jakarta, WA 0812-999-0294, TERBAIK
    Rp200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Dapatkan Pengalaman Perlindungan Maksimal dengan Sirine Yahagi S-313
    Dapatkan Pengalaman Perlindungan Maksimal dengan Sirine Yahagi S-313
    Rp7.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Kos Bhaskara Sari Surabaya Dekat ITS + Unair Kampus C + Universitas Muhammadiyah
    Rumah Kos Bhaskara Sari Surabaya Dekat ITS + Unair Kampus C + Universitas Muhammadiyah
    Rp3,7 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Timur hotel Hyatt jalan Palagan nempel hotel Alana/apartemen Mataram city jl utama Lempongsari
    Timur hotel Hyatt jalan Palagan nempel hotel Alana/apartemen Mataram city jl utama Lempongsari
    Rp5.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kost Putri Wisma Rezhyg Dekat Dengan ITERA dan UIN Raden Intan B Lampung
    Kost Putri Wisma Rezhyg Dekat Dengan ITERA dan UIN Raden Intan B Lampung
    Rp6.500.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Rental Skylift di sidoarjo jawa timur
    Rental Skylift di sidoarjo jawa timur
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Selatan Lottemart ringroad Timur samping supermarket bangunan dekat bandara Adisucipto sambilegi
    Selatan Lottemart ringroad Timur samping supermarket bangunan dekat bandara Adisucipto sambilegi
    Rp12.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Turun Harga Di Pean Kencana
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Turun Harga Di Pean Kencana
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    TERBAIK, Harga Kaca Patri Gereja Kaca Grafir Gereja Batubara
    TERBAIK, Harga Kaca Patri Gereja Kaca Grafir Gereja Batubara
    Rp2.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Batubara
    M207.Rumah Mewah Modern Clasic DLm Cluster Akses Langsung Jln Utama M.Kahfi 2 Jagakarsa Jaksel
    M207.Rumah Mewah Modern Clasic DLm Cluster Akses Langsung Jln Utama M.Kahfi 2 Jagakarsa Jaksel
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Toko Elektronic Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box2023 Cipicung, Cijeruk - Bogor
    Toko Elektronic Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box2023 Cipicung, Cijeruk - Bogor
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    HINO Dutro Dump Truk 130HD 2018
    HINO Dutro Dump Truk 130HD 2018
    Rp70.000.000
    Riau, Indragiri Hilir
    Nempel taman kuliner, Utara komplek rumah perwira condong catur dekat terminal,timur pppg matematika
    Nempel taman kuliner, Utara komplek rumah perwira condong catur dekat terminal,timur pppg matematika
    Rp7.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Villa DS Lantai 2 Bidadari Seminyak Kuta Badung Bali
    Villa DS Lantai 2 Bidadari Seminyak Kuta Badung Bali
    Rp4,5 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Mb208.Cluster Modern Minimalis Ready on Progres Semi Furnished Jaksel
    Mb208.Cluster Modern Minimalis Ready on Progres Semi Furnished Jaksel
    Rp2 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Utara kampus istiper Paingan, samping perumahan Tiara barat pasar stan jl tajem timur Sanata darma
    Utara kampus istiper Paingan, samping perumahan Tiara barat pasar stan jl tajem timur Sanata darma
    Rp3.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan