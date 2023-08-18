Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 3 Section 4 Language Focus Halaman 170-173

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 170 – 173.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 4 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 4 Language Focus halaman 170 - 173 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 4 - Language Focus

Unit 3. Act now

Posters are made to engage the audience with the information they share. To make our posters engaging, we can use attractive colors and illustrations.

How to Make a Poster

1. Get a topic for your poster.

2. Think about the purpose for making the poster.

3. Choose the target audience for the poster.

4. Discuss the information and the illustration you want to put on your poster.