Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 168-169

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 168 – 169.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 3 Viewing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 3 Viewing halaman 168 – 169 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 3 - Viewing

Unit 3. Act now

a. Read the poster from Picture 3.4.

b. Read the elements of the poster.

The poster above gives instructions to the audience. It pays attention to

the goal and steps. Identify the goal and the steps in the poster.

Goal

Steps