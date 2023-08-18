Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 168-169

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 3 Viewing...

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 168-169
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP - Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 168-169 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Berikut adalah penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman  168 – 169.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now Section 3 Viewing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 3 Act now  Section 3 Viewing halaman  168 – 169 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 5 Fun Time Halaman 174

Section 3 - Viewing

Unit 3. Act now

a. Read the poster from Picture 3.4.

b. Read the elements of the poster.

The poster above gives instructions to the audience. It pays attention to

the goal and steps. Identify the goal and the steps in the poster.

Goal

Steps

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 8
SMP
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Paving USKUP - Pusat paving Malang
    Paving USKUP - Pusat paving Malang
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Hitam 64GB Bekas Resmi iBox Mulus Nominus - Jakarta Timur
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Hitam 64GB Bekas Resmi iBox Mulus Nominus - Jakarta Timur
    Rp7.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Putih 64GB Ex Inter IMEI Aman Normal - Bogor
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Putih 64GB Ex Inter IMEI Aman Normal - Bogor
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    jerigen bekas di malang Jakarta, WA 0812-999-0294, TERBAIK
    jerigen bekas di malang Jakarta, WA 0812-999-0294, TERBAIK
    Rp200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Produsen Label Patch 3D Brebes | DevoteLabels
    Produsen Label Patch 3D Brebes | DevoteLabels
    Rp25.000
    Jawa Tengah, Brebes
    Jasa Konveksi Kemeja Solo | Devotegarment.com
    Jasa Konveksi Kemeja Solo | Devotegarment.com
    Rp98.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jasa Sablon Kaos Surakarta | Devote Garment
    Jasa Sablon Kaos Surakarta | Devote Garment
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    rumah siap Huni Bebas Banjir Lokasi bekasi kota
    rumah siap Huni Bebas Banjir Lokasi bekasi kota
    Rp440.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Dijual Tanah + kantor 5000m2 Cikarang Timur - Bekasi
    Dijual Tanah + kantor 5000m2 Cikarang Timur - Bekasi
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    JUAL RUBBER FENDER TIPE V 300H 1500L
    JUAL RUBBER FENDER TIPE V 300H 1500L
    Rp5.000.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Tanah Bisnis di Belakang Menara Bidakara
    Tanah Bisnis di Belakang Menara Bidakara
    Rp17,1 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Harga Tanah di Belakang Menara Bidakara
    Rumah Harga Tanah di Belakang Menara Bidakara
    Rp3,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    TERMURAH!! WA: 085-731-495-803, Pabrik grosir furniture akrilik di Madura
    TERMURAH!! WA: 085-731-495-803, Pabrik grosir furniture akrilik di Madura
    Rp95.000
    Jawa Timur, Pamekasan
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tebet Jakarta Selatan Antena Tv Digital + Stb - Tebet
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tebet Jakarta Selatan Antena Tv Digital + Stb - Tebet
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Paving Segi Enam pusat paving malang
    Paving Segi Enam pusat paving malang
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Service Siaran Antena Tv Waringin Kurung Serang
    Service Siaran Antena Tv Waringin Kurung Serang
    Rp300.000
    Banten, Serang
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital Harapan indah Bekasi Antena Tv Digital + Stb - Harapan indah
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital Harapan indah Bekasi Antena Tv Digital + Stb - Harapan indah
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Kame Cuci Sepatu Cibubur - 0859-5269-0048
    Kame Cuci Sepatu Cibubur - 0859-5269-0048
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah 2 Lantai Harga 1 Lantai Ala Real Estate Ternama Bandung Selatan hanya 499jt
    Rumah 2 Lantai Harga 1 Lantai Ala Real Estate Ternama Bandung Selatan hanya 499jt
    Rp499.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    LENOVO THINKBOOK 14 G4 21DH00 - HYiD
    LENOVO THINKBOOK 14 G4 21DH00 - HYiD
    Rp13.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan