Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 5 Halaman 138 - 139

kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP 138 – 139 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 5 Viewing and Writing dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP , Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 5 Halaman 138 - 139 pada buku Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 138 – 139.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 5 Viewing and Writing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP 138 – 139 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 5 Viewing and Writing dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up Halaman 135 - 137

Section 5 – Viewing and Writing

a. Look at the process of recycling tissue paper. Draw an arrow from

one picture to another to show the correct order.

Worksheet 3.28

Worksheet 3.29

b. What materials or equipment do you need to recycle tissue paper?

Write them in the list. See the Wordbox

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 3 Halaman 133 - 134

c. Underline the action words from the list that you need to talk about

the process.

