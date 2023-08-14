Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 2 Section 2 Halaman 120 - 121

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 120 – 121.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section 2 Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Berikut selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 120 – 121 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 2 My House Chores Section Section 2 Reading dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 2 – Reading

a. Look at Picture 3.7 and answer the following questions

1. Who takes out the trash?

2. Who cleans the window?

3. Who mops the loor?

4. Who puts the toys away?

b. Read the text about house chores. See the Wordbox.

Let’s Clean Up!

The Rahmansyahs work together to keep the house clean. In the morning, everyone in the family makes the bed. Every day, Sinta sweeps and mops the loor and Galang takes out the trash. Each of them take turns to wash the dishes every night.