Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Unit 3 Section 5 Language Focus Halaman 90 - 91

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 90 - 91.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 5 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 90-91Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 5 Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 5 – Language Focus

Giving instructions.

Function:

Giving a command or instruction is to tell us to do something

Form:

The form of an English imperative sentence uses the base verb with no subject. It may end with a full-stop/period ( . ) or an exclamation mark/point ( ! ). Imperative sentences can be in positive or negative form, and can refer to present or future time. Look at these examples:

Positive imperative Negative imperative Heat the oil in the pan. Cut the garlic into small pieces. Don’t forget to put in some salt. Don’t put chili in the fried rice.

Write an instruction for the following situations. See the Wordbox.