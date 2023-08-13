Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 2 Unit 3 Section 7 Writing Halaman 93 - 96

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 93 - 96.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 7 Your Turn: Writing

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 93 - 96Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 7 Your Turn: Writing dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 7 – Your Turn: Writing

a. You are going to write a recipe for making sweet potato fritters. Put

a tick on the picture of the ingredients and tools that you need.

b. Underline the suitable action words/verbs that you need to write

your procedural steps. See the Wordbox.

