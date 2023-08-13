Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 2 Unit 3 Section 6 Writing Halaman 91 - 92

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 91- 92.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 6 Writing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 90-91Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 6 Writing dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Unit 3 Section 5 Language Focus Halaman 90 - 91

Section 6 – Writing

a. Put the following process into the correct order.

b. Write the process of making banana fritters. You can use first,

second, then, next, and inally to indicate the order.

Structure Text

The goal of the activity

(Say what you are trying to do or make)

......................................................................