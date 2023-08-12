Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 2 Section 2 Speaking Halaman 74-75

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 74 - 75.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Section 2 Reading.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 74 - 75 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 7 Speaking dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 2 – Reading

a. Look at the picture of banana fritters. What do you think of their texture, taste, color, and decoration?

b. Read a text about Galang’s favorite snack. See the Wordbox.

Galang’s Favorite Snack

My favorite snack is banana fritters. My mom makes them almost every afternoon.

She fries them in hot oil until they look golden brown. I like them because they are crispy and crunchy outside, but sweet and soft inside.

Sometimes, I add sprinkles, grated cheese, or palm sugar on top of them. Can you imagine how delicious they are? It’s inger-licking good!

