Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 2 Section 2 Speaking Halaman 74-75

Chapter 2 Unit 2 Section 2 Speaking Halaman 74-75
Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 7 Speaking
Section 2 – Reading
a. Look at the picture of banana fritters. What do you think of their texture, taste, color, and decoration?
b. Read a text about Galang’s favorite snack. See the Wordbox.
Galang’s Favorite Snack
My favorite snack is banana fritters. My mom makes them almost every afternoon.
She fries them in hot oil until they look golden brown. I like them because they are crispy and crunchy outside, but sweet and soft inside.
Sometimes, I add sprinkles, grated cheese, or palm sugar on top of them. Can you imagine how delicious they are? It’s inger-licking good!
