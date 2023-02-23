Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA dan SMK, Contoh UTS Semester 2 Tahun 2023

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Inilah pembahasan soal dan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester 2 tahun 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban yang dilansir dari Kurikulum 2013 tahun pelajaran 2022/2023

Siswa dapat mempelajari soal dan jawaban sebagai persiapan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester ( UTS ) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester ( PTS ).

Soal UTS atau PTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA / SMK ini sebagai soal uji kemampuan peserta didik untuk mengetahui sejauh mana pemahaman peserta didik.

Inilah ulasan dan pembahasan soal dan jawaban Latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester Genap dilansir dari sejumlah sumber:

• Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 2, Contoh UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

A. Multiple Choice

Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d or e!

1. Heart attack _________ lead us to death.

a. May

b. Might

c. Will

d. could

e. should

2. A white woman _____wanted to marry a black man left South Africa because of apartheid.

a. Whom

b. That

c. Who

d. which

e. where

3. Sharks are marine animals ___________________ at the top of the ocean’s food chain for million of years.

a. That have lived

b. Which have lived

c. When have lived

d. that lived

e. where have lived

4. The teacher __________ I admired is my English teacher.

a. Whom

b. Where

c. Which

d. who

e. that

5. To lead a well balanced life, you need to have other interest _________ studying.

a. And

b. Besides

c. On

d. beside

e. between

• Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA SMK Semester 2, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

6. The company has launched the newest product.

The newest product ____________ by the company.

a. Had launched

b. Has been launched

c. Has been being launched

d. is launched

e. launched

7. The ballot box _____________ by an opposition in order to avoid being eliminated.

a. Might be stolen

b. Might steal

c. Would be stolen

d. might have been stolen

e. will steal