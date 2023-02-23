Kunci Jawaban

Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA dan SMK, Contoh UTS Semester 2 Tahun 2023

Inilah pembahasan soal dan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester 2 tahun 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban.

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA dan SMK, Contoh UTS Semester 2 Tahun 2023
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID / ENRO
Soal dan Kunci Jawaban UTS PTS Bahasa Inggris SMA - Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA dan SMK, Contoh UTS Semester 2 Tahun 2023. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Inilah pembahasan soal dan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester 2 tahun 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban yang dilansir dari Kurikulum 2013 tahun pelajaran 2022/2023

Siswa dapat mempelajari soal dan jawaban sebagai persiapan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester ( UTS ) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester ( PTS ).

Soal UTS atau PTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA / SMK  ini sebagai soal uji kemampuan peserta didik untuk mengetahui sejauh mana pemahaman peserta didik.

Inilah ulasan dan pembahasan soal dan jawaban Latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester Genap dilansir dari sejumlah sumber:

Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 2, Contoh UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

A.     Multiple Choice

Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d or e!

1.      Heart attack _________ lead us to death.
a. May                                                             
b. Might                                                           
c. Will
d. could
e. should

2.       A white woman _____wanted to marry a black man left South Africa because of apartheid.
a. Whom                                                                     
b. That                                                               
c. Who
d. which
e. where

3.       Sharks are marine animals ___________________ at the top of the ocean’s food chain for million of years.
a. That have lived                                         
b. Which have lived                                       
c. When have lived
d. that lived
e. where have lived

4.       The teacher __________ I admired is my English teacher.
a. Whom                                                                     
b. Where                                                                     
c. Which
d. who
e. that

5.       To lead a well balanced life, you need to have other interest _________ studying.
a. And                                                             
b. Besides                                                         
c. On
d. beside
e. between

Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA SMK Semester 2, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

6.       The company has launched the newest product.
The newest product ____________ by the company.
a. Had launched                                           
b. Has been launched                                             
c. Has been being launched
d. is launched
e. launched

7.       The ballot box _____________ by an opposition in order to avoid being eliminated.
a. Might be stolen                                         
b. Might steal                                                 
c. Would be stolen
d. might have been stolen
e. will steal

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
kunci
jawaban
PTS
UTS
Bahasa Inggris
SMA
SMK
Semester 2
Kelas 12

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review Kojie San Body Wash Kojic Acid, Bikin Kulit Badan Cerah Maksimal dan Glowing

    Review Kojie San Body Wash Kojic Acid, Bikin Kulit Badan Cerah Maksimal dan Glowing

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Dukungan Jaringan 5G, Harga di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone dengan Dukungan Jaringan 5G, Harga di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan

    Simple tapi Efektif, Ini 5 Tips agar Daftar Isi Dokumen Rapi Seketika

    Simple tapi Efektif, Ini 5 Tips agar Daftar Isi Dokumen Rapi Seketika

    5 Rangkaian Kosmetik dari Fanbo, Brand Legend yang Cocok jadi Rekomendasi Make Up Harianmu

    5 Rangkaian Kosmetik dari Fanbo, Brand Legend yang Cocok jadi Rekomendasi Make Up Harianmu

    Review UPHOME Sikat Elektrik 5 in 1, Dibekali Kepala Sikat Khusus untuk Bersihkan Kamar Mandi

    Review UPHOME Sikat Elektrik 5 in 1, Dibekali Kepala Sikat Khusus untuk Bersihkan Kamar Mandi

    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah 2 lantai di kawasan sidakarya denpasar
    Rumah 2 lantai di kawasan sidakarya denpasar
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Rumah Di Dago Village
    Rumah Di Dago Village
    Rp3,4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Dijual Rumah Cluster Cendana Spark Tersedia Berbagai Macam Tipe - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Cluster Cendana Spark Tersedia Berbagai Macam Tipe - Bekasi
    Rp718.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Bazar Toyota DP Ringan
    Bazar Toyota DP Ringan
    Rp30.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Jasa Import Door To Door Asia dan Eropa - Jakarta Timur
    Jasa Import Door To Door Asia dan Eropa - Jakarta Timur
    Rp110.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Tanah Jogja Dekat kampus Sanata Dharma Lt 88m2 Selatan Stadion Maguwoharjo - Jogja
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Cendana Spark Tersedia Berbagai Macam Tipe - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Cendana Spark Tersedia Berbagai Macam Tipe - Bekasi
    Rp780.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jual Rumah Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang Type 3 - Lippo Cikarang
    Jual Rumah Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang Type 3 - Lippo Cikarang
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Dijual Tanah Pekarangan Luas 1.423 m2 Selatan Pondok Pandanaran Samping RM Pawon Candi Nego - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Pekarangan Luas 1.423 m2 Selatan Pondok Pandanaran Samping RM Pawon Candi Nego - Sleman
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Jogja, Selatan XT Square Kodya Parkir Mobil Papasan - Yogyakarta
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Jual Tanah Strategis TAJEM, Selatan RS.Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Jual Tanah Strategis TAJEM, Selatan RS.Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Rp7.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah DP 0-Kota Mandiri Lippo Cikarang-Bebas Banjir,3 Menit Tol Gate, Harga Perdana - Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah DP 0-Kota Mandiri Lippo Cikarang-Bebas Banjir,3 Menit Tol Gate, Harga Perdana - Bekasi
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Dijual Rumah di Lippo Cikarang-Cendana Spark Type 1 DP 0 % - kab Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah di Lippo Cikarang-Cendana Spark Type 1 DP 0 % - kab Bekasi
    Rp780.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Tanah Jogja,Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta Lt 265 m2 Jalan Aspal Longgar - Jogja
    Tanah Jogja,Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta Lt 265 m2 Jalan Aspal Longgar - Jogja
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Rumah 2 Lanatai Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang Type 2 - Lippo Cikarang
    Dijual Rumah 2 Lanatai Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang Type 2 - Lippo Cikarang
    Rp937.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    Rumah 2 Lantai 3 Kamar di Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang - Akses Tol Langsung,Bebas Banjir - DP 0%
    Rumah 2 Lantai 3 Kamar di Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang - Akses Tol Langsung,Bebas Banjir - DP 0%
    Rp900.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Pulsa Kuota Murah Arjuna Pulsa Murah 2023
    Pulsa Kuota Murah Arjuna Pulsa Murah 2023
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah dan Bangunan Jl Urip Sumoharjo Selatan Transmart - Pekalongan
    Dijual Tanah dan Bangunan Jl Urip Sumoharjo Selatan Transmart - Pekalongan
    Rp20 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan Kota
    Toko Terdekat Pasang Antena Tv Digital Set Top Box Rawamangun - Jakarta Timur
    Toko Terdekat Pasang Antena Tv Digital Set Top Box Rawamangun - Jakarta Timur
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan