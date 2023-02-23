Kunci Jawaban

Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA SMK Semester 2, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

Soal UTS atau PTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 SMA / SMK  ini sebagai soal uji kemampuan peserta didik untuk mengetahui sejauh mana pemahaman peserta didik

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pada artikel ini dibahas soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 SMA / SMK lengkap dengan jawabannya Semester 2 (Genap) tahun 2023.

Siswa dapat mempelajari soal dan jawaban sebagai persiapan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester ( UTS ) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester ( PTS ).

Materi soal dan kunci jawaban yang dilansir dari Kurikulum 2013 tahun pelajaran 2022/2023

Berikut untuk ulasan dan pembahasan soal dan jawaban Latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 10 SMA / SMK Semester Genap dilansir dari sejumlah sumber:

A.     Multiple Choice

Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d or e!

The following text is for number 1-5. Traveling By Air

I really hate flying. Once something happen to me. When I was on board, the plane started taking off. It seemed that everything was all right. But suddenly I saw smoke coming from engine of the plane. The engine was on fire and the plane started to rattle. Suddenly the captain said to us in a very calm voice. “Ladies and gentleman, we are having a little problem with one of the engines. There is no need to panic. Keep your seat belts fastened. We are going to return the airport.”

You can imagine how frightened I was, but the crew was fantastic. The flight attendants were really calm and told us not to worry. One of them told me to relax and said that everything would be all right.

A few minutes later, we were coming in to land, the pilot made a smooth landing on the runway. It was over, and we were safe.

I took a taxi and went home. From that day on, I decided not to fly anymore.

1.       What does the writer hate?
a. Flying     b. Walking        c. Running        d. Sleeping       e. Studying

2.       What happened to the engine after it took off?
a. Smoking                                                             d. Flew
b. Off                                                                     e. Fine
c. Landed

