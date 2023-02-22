Bocoran Soal Ujian Sekolah Try Out Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Memasuki akhir Semester 2 peserta didik akan menjalani ujian sekolah akhir semester.

Bagi siswa di kelas akhir di jenjang pendidikanya maka bersiap dengan ujian sekolah Try Out seperti yang akan dijalani Kelas 6.

Terdapat sejulah mata pelajaran yang akan ada Try Out seperti Mapel Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Inggris, Matematika dan IPA.

Jadwal pelaksanaan Try Out setidaknya berjalan selama 4 hari.

Untuk itu, sejak sekarang siswa suda dianjurkan mengerjakan soal latihan yang sangat efektif mengasah kemampuan siswa dalam mempersiapkan diri.

Pembahasan soal latihan Try Out kali ini adalah Bahasa Inggri Kelas 6 Semester 2.

Terdiri dari soal pilihan ganda sebagai berikut :

Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follows by crossing the letter A, B, C or D in front of the right answer.

1. I usually arrive at school at ....

A. 07.00

B. 06.30

C. 06.00

D. 05.00

2. At one o'clock, people usually have ....

A. lunch

B. dinner

C. breakfast

D. suffer

3. Indonesian proclaimed their independence on ....

A. July

B. June

C. October

D. August

4. R.A. Kartini was born on ....

A. May

B. April

C. July

D. September

5. The end of the year is ....

A. June

B. July

C. December

D. January

Today is Monday. We have to go to school again after having a holiday on Sunday. We have six school-days a week. They are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On school-day I usually wake up at five o'clock in the morning. Then, I take a bath, praying, having breakfast and go to school. School begins at seven o'clock, but I arrive there at half past six. The school goes on until one o'clock at noon. Today all students are busy studying, because they are going to take a final test at the end of Semester. In a year we have two semesters. First semester are : July, August, September, October, November, December. The second are : January, February, March, April, May, June.

6. The first day in a week is ....

A. Sunday

B. Monday

C. Tuesday

D. Wednesday

7. Two day after Sunday is ....

A. Wednesday

B. Tuesday

C. Friday

D. Saturday

8. If today is Friday, yesterday was ....

A. Saturday

B. Thursday

C. Tuesday

D. Friday

9. On school-day I have breakfast ....

A. at seven o'clock

B. at half past six

C. before half past six

D. at five

Tedi, Dani, and Tina are students of SD Sukadamai. Every morning they go to school together. They go to school on foot. They like walking because walking make them healthy, and they can see a lot along their way. On the way, they often meet Mr.Jona. He will go to work. He works at his rice field. He is a farmer. They also meet Miss Vina and Mr Hardi.

They work at city hospital. Miss.Vina is a nurse, and Mr.Hardi is a doctor. They can also see many people do their own job such as mechanic at garage, carpenter at work shop, and driver with their car. at the school they meet Mr.Anjas. Mr.Anjas is a teacher.

10. Mr.Jona works at his rice-field. He is a ....

A. teacher

B. doctor

C. farmer

D. driver

11. Mr.Hardi cures sick people in the hospital. He is a ....

A. farmer

B. doctor

C. teacher

D. driver

12. Miss.Vina works in the hospital but she is not a doctor. May be she is a ....

A. nurse

B. singer

C. typist

D. Secretary

13. Mr.Karim makes chairs, tables, cupboards, and many other wooden things. He is a ....

A. driver

B. farmer

C. carpenter

D. Mechanic

14. Mr.Darman is a mechanic. He works at ....

A. school

B. hospital

C. gallery

D. garage

15. Mr. Anjas is a ....

A. doctor

B. teacher

C. driver

D. carpenter

16. Miss. Yanti entertain people by singing. She is a ....

A. singer

B. teacher

C. dancer

D. artist

17. Miss. Sussi works at an office. Her main job is type the letters and many kinds of documents.She is a ....

A. singer

B. secretary

C. typist

D. nurse

18. Mr.Dodi wears green uniform, black boot, red baret, and a ripple on his shoulder. He is a ....

A. teacher

B. soldier

C. policeman

D. hunter

19. Mr.Rendy paints a lot of beautiful scenery on the canvas. Sometimes he paints animals, flowers, or even people. He is ....

A. a painter

B. a soldier

C. a mechanic

D. an artist

This is class six of SD Sukadamai. I am the student of this class. Let see what are there inside the classroom. There are many kind of things here. Mrs.Henni is my teacher. She is sitting on her chair. She is writing on her desk. In front of the classroom there is a blackboard. Our teacher usually write on it. She writes on the blackboard using chalk.

Sometimes she uses eraser to erase her writing. If she wants to make lines she uses ruler. At the corner of the classroom stands a cupboard. It is used to put books and others important things. My class has twenty tables with forty chairs. At usual days all the chairs are full, but today there are two chars are empty, because two students are absent.

20. To write on the blackboard, Mrs.Henni uses ....

A. pen

B. pencil

C. chalk

D. eraser

21. Mrs.Henni puts the books and important things ....

A. on the table

B. in the cupboard

C. at the corner

D. in front of the class

22. There are ... tables in the classroom.

A. fourty

B. twenty two

C. twenty

D. two

23. The cupboard is located ....

A. in front of the class

B. beside the blackboard

C. at the back of the class

D. at the corner of the classroom

24. There are ... students in the class six of SD Sukadamai.

A. two

B. fourty

C. twenty

D. four

25. There are two chairs empty, because ....

A. one student is absent

B. two students are absent

C. forty students are absent

D. four students are absent

26. To make line on the book or blackboard, we use....

A. eraser

B. book

C. ruler

D. chalk

27. All the students in the class six of SD Sukadamai are ...

A. fourty two

B. fourty

C. thirty eight

D. twenty

28. There are ... students present today.

A. thirty four

B. thirty eight

C. twenty

D. twenty two

29. Students use .... to write on their book.

A. chalk and ruler

B. ruler or eraser

C. pen or pencil

D. eraser or chalk

30. We study at school for ....

A. one hour

B. five hours

C. six hours

D. seven hours

Unlike the sub-tropical countries, that have four seasons a year, Indonesia has only two seasons a year. They are dry season and wet season or rainy season. Astronomically, dry season takes between March up to August, and wet season between September up to February.

As an agricultural country, Indonesia people earn their life by farming. They plant rice as their staple diet, and many kinds of vegetables at their garden. They can do this when there are a lot of water. It is on rainy season. But sometimes, rainy season often creates serious problem for people. Too much water may cause flood.

31. Indonesia has two seasons in a year. They are ...

A. summer and autumn

B. wet season and rainy season

C. dry season and wet season

D. rainy and summer

32. Rainy season takes place between ....

A. September to February

B. March to August

C. June to October

D. March to July

33. On dry season people can not plant rice, because....

A. enough water

B. too much water

C. there is no enough water

D. often flood

34. It is sunny day. The weather is ....

A. hot

B. cool

C. comportable

D. pleasant

35. It is a cloudy day. Sooner will be ....

A. windy day

B. fogy day

C. rainy day

D. cold day

Kunci jawaban soal Try Out Bahasa Inggri Kelas 6

1. b

2. a

3 d

4. b

5. c

6. a

7. a

8. b

9. c

10. c

11. b

12. a

13. c

14. d

15. b

16. a

17. c

18. b

19. a

20. c

21. b

22. c

23. d

24. b

25. b

26. c

27. b

28. b

29. c

30. c

31. c

32. a

33. c

34. a

35. c

