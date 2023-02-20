Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Ujian Sekolah

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester 2 kali ini sebagai latihan dalam mempersiapkan diri menghadapi ujian sekolah UTS / PTS.

Semakin banyak berlatih soal, maka siswa akan terbiasa dalam menghadapi beragam soal dalam ujian sekolah.

Soal terdiri dari soal pilihan ganda hingga isian yang akan meningkatkan kemampuan siswa dalam menjawab soal.

Melalui latihan soal belajar akan sangat efektif untuk mempersiapkan diri dalam waktu dekat menghadap ujian.

Terlebih rangkuman soal Bahasa Inggris diambil dari soal-soal tahun sebelumnya dan materi pelajar buku paket Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester 2.

Soal pilihan ganda

Fill in the blank based on the following text for number 1 to 5.

Joseph Lister is famous as the surgeon …..

(1) invented antiseptic surgery. Lister was born on April 5, 1827 in Upton in Essex. He was one of 7 children and his father…..

(2) a merchant. The Lister family were Quakers. At the age of 11 Joseph Lister was sent to school in Tottenham. Then in 1844 when he was 17 Lister went to University College London. Lister excelled at his studied and he passed his medical degree in 1852. In 1856 Lister….

(3) assistant surgeon at Edinburgh Royal University. Later he married Agnes Syme. They did not have children.

In 1860 Joseph Lister moved to Glasgow ….

(4) that time it was common for injuries to become infected after surgery but Lister thought of an answer. In 1865 Louis Pasteur published his theory that putrefaction is caused by germs. Lister tried treating injuries with carbolic acid and found that it was effective in preventing infection. In 1867 Joseph Lister published papers in the medical journal The Lancet, describing his discovery. As a result of the method invented by Joseph Lister rates of death from infection dropped dramatically. Gradually his methods were adopted around the world.

In 1869 Lister moved back to Edinburgh. In 1877 he moved to London. However Lister lost his wife in 1892. In 1893 Lister retired from surgery. Meanwhile Joseph Lister had become very famous. In 1883 he was made a baronet and in 1897 he was ….

(5) Baron Lister of Lyme Regis. In 1895 Lister was made president of the royal Society (a scientific organization). In 1907 aged 80 Lister was given the Freedom of the City of London. However in 1908 Lister moved to Walmer in Kent. Joseph Lister died on 10 February 1912. He was 84 Lister was buried in Hampstead.

1.

a. who

b. whom

c. which

d. whose

e. who has

2.

a. is

b. am

c. are

d. where

e. was

3.

a. become

b. becomes

c. became

d. becoming

e. becometh

4.

a. in

b. on

c. at

d. under

e. for

5.

a. make

b. makes

c. making

d. made

e. madding

The Unhealthy Fast Food

Fast food nowadays is considered a normal eating (6)…. People are not just eating out on special occasion or weekends anymore. It means that all the time they mostly eat fast foods. However is fast food good for health?

Fast food has its popularity in the 1940’s. Within a few years, fast-food operations (7) …. everywhere. With the compelling rise in fast-food restaurants since the 1940’s, oddly it started the rise in obesity and cancer during that same time period.

Fast food is highly processed with a wide array of (8)…. To ensure fast food’s low cost, the fast food products are made with highly-processed ingredients to give it shelf-life, to hold consistency, and to enhance flavor. Fast food is altered from its original healthy form.

It is not the calories in fast food which damage health and waistline. It is the chemical additives such as aspartame and MSG (monosodium glutamate). Studies show that the chemical additives

(9) …. to weight and disease issues.

So, there is absolutely nothing nutritional about fast food. Fats food (10) …. Feeds hunger and craving.

6.

a. venturesome

b. venture

c. venturing

d. Venue

e. Veracious

7.

a. popped in

b. pop out of

c. to pop

d. popped up

e. pop in

8.

a. addictive

b. addict

c. addicting

d. adding

e. addicted

9.

a. leading

b. to lead

c. lead

d. leader

e. leadership

10.

a. simple

b. simplicity

c. simplest

d. simply

e. simpler

11. A: “Do you like the game?”

B: “….”

a. The dinner is really delightful.

b. I do enjoy this game.

c. I am pleased with all the food.

d. Terrible!

e. The show is delightful.