SOAL Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban UTS - PTS Pilihan Ganda

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 12 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil)

Soal Latihan SMA - SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA / SMK Semester 1 Tahun 2022 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda. 

tRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak pilihan soal PTS Bahasa Inggris atau soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA / SMK tahun 2022.

Adapun soal UTS / PTS Bahasa Inggris yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban ini dapat digunakan untuk latihan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester (UTS) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS).

Untuk soal Bahasa Inggris pilihan ganda dan essay ini juga digunakan sebagai panduan bahan belajar bagi siswa untuk penguatan materi yang diujikan nantinya.

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 12 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil) dilansir dari berbagai sumber :

SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

1.    Heart attack _________ lead us to death.
a. May                                                             
b. Might                                                           
c. Will
d. could
e. should

2. A white woman _____wanted to marry a black man left South Africa because of apartheid.
a. Whom                                                                     
b. That                                                               
c. Who
d. which
e. where

3. Sharks are marine animals ___________________ at the top of the ocean’s food chain for million of years.
a. That have lived                                         
b. Which have lived                                       
c. When have lived
d. that lived
e. where have lived

4.The teacher __________ I admired is my English teacher.
a. Whom                                                                     
b. Where                                                                     
c. Which
d. who
e. that

5. To lead a well balanced life, you need to have other interest _________ studying.
a. And                                                             
b. Besides                                                         
c. On
d. beside
e. between

SOAL Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban PTS / UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

6. The company has launched the newest product.
The newest product ____________ by the company.
a. Had launched                                           
b. Has been launched                                             
c. Has been being launched
d. is launched
e. launched

7.The ballot box _____________ by an opposition in order to avoid being eliminated.
a. Might be stolen                                         
b. Might steal                                                 
c. Would be stolen
d. might have been stolen
e. will steal

8.The streets are wet; it ______________ last night.
a. Must rain                                                     
b. Must be rained                                           
c. Must have rained
d. might rain
e. rained

