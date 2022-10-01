Kunci Jawaban

SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil)

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Soal Latihan SMA - SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA / SMK Semester 1 Tahun 2022 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak pilihan soal PTS Bahasa Inggris atau soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA / SMK tahun 2022.

Adapun soal UTS / PTS Bahasa Inggris yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban ini dapat digunakan untuk latihan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester (UTS) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS).

Untuk soal Bahasa Inggris pilihan ganda dan essay ini juga digunakan sebagai panduan bahan belajar bagi siswa untuk penguatan materi yang diujikan nantinya.

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil) dilansir dari berbagai sumber :

SOAL Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban PTS / UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

1.    (1) Ayu: “What about telling about the human body?”
(2) Andi: “What should we present for the oral test next week?”
(3) Ayu: “Good idea.”
(4) Andi: “Not a bad idea, but talking about animals is very ordinary. Many of our classmates have told about animals.”
(5) Ayu: “How about something about animal species?”
Arrange the jumble sentence above into a good dialogue!
a. (1)-(3)-(2)-(4)-(5)
b. (1)-(3)-(2)-(5)-(4)
c. (2)-(3)-(4)-(1)-(5)
d. (2)-(5)-(1)-(4)-(3)
e. (2)-(5)-(4)-(1)-(3)

The following dialogues is for number 2 to 4.

Rafa: “I have a serious problem today. I have just lost my driver license.”
Sifa: “Don’t be so sad, my friend, let us search it around the park.”
Rafa: “I have looked for it for hours, but I could not find it. Do you have any suggestion?”
Sifa: “You should tell the security to announce it to other students.”
Rafa: “Yeah, that sounds good. I do hope it helps”

2. Which sentence that shows asking suggestion?
a. Don’t be so sad, my friend.
b. I have just lost my driver license.
c. You should tell the security.
d. Do you have any suggestion?
e. That sounds good.

3. Below are sentence of asking suggestion, except….
a. Can you tell me what I should do?
b. Do you have any suggestion for me?
c. What would you do?
d. Would you mind giving me your suggestion?
e. What should I do?

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
PTS
UTS
Bahasa Inggris
kunci
jawaban
Kelas 11
SMA
Ulangan
Penilaian
Tengah
Semester

  • Tribun Shopping

    8 Tips Mencairkan Maskara Waterproof yang Kering, Cukup dengan Bahan Sederhana

    8 Tips Mencairkan Maskara Waterproof yang Kering, Cukup dengan Bahan Sederhana

    5 Rekomendasi Blender Terbaik dari Cosmos, Unggul dari Segi Desain dan Performa

    5 Rekomendasi Blender Terbaik dari Cosmos, Unggul dari Segi Desain dan Performa

    5 Aplikasi Terbaik untuk Salurkan Bakat Menulismu

    5 Aplikasi Terbaik untuk Salurkan Bakat Menulismu

    Bikin Cantik Meja Tamu dengan 5 Rekomendasi Toples Transparan

    Bikin Cantik Meja Tamu dengan 5 Rekomendasi Toples Transparan

    5 HP Lipat dengan Spesifikasi Kelas Premium yang Canggih

    5 HP Lipat dengan Spesifikasi Kelas Premium yang Canggih

    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan