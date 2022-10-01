SOAL PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak pilihan soal PTS Bahasa Inggris atau soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA / SMK tahun 2022.

Adapun soal UTS / PTS Bahasa Inggris yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban ini dapat digunakan untuk latihan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester (UTS) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS).

Untuk soal Bahasa Inggris pilihan ganda dan essay ini juga digunakan sebagai panduan bahan belajar bagi siswa untuk penguatan materi yang diujikan nantinya.

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil) dilansir dari berbagai sumber :

1. (1) Ayu: “What about telling about the human body?”

(2) Andi: “What should we present for the oral test next week?”

(3) Ayu: “Good idea.”

(4) Andi: “Not a bad idea, but talking about animals is very ordinary. Many of our classmates have told about animals.”

(5) Ayu: “How about something about animal species?”

Arrange the jumble sentence above into a good dialogue!

a. (1)-(3)-(2)-(4)-(5)

b. (1)-(3)-(2)-(5)-(4)

c. (2)-(3)-(4)-(1)-(5)

d. (2)-(5)-(1)-(4)-(3)

e. (2)-(5)-(4)-(1)-(3)

The following dialogues is for number 2 to 4.

Rafa: “I have a serious problem today. I have just lost my driver license.”

Sifa: “Don’t be so sad, my friend, let us search it around the park.”

Rafa: “I have looked for it for hours, but I could not find it. Do you have any suggestion?”

Sifa: “You should tell the security to announce it to other students.”

Rafa: “Yeah, that sounds good. I do hope it helps”

2. Which sentence that shows asking suggestion?

a. Don’t be so sad, my friend.

b. I have just lost my driver license.

c. You should tell the security.

d. Do you have any suggestion?

e. That sounds good.

3. Below are sentence of asking suggestion, except….

a. Can you tell me what I should do?

b. Do you have any suggestion for me?

c. What would you do?

d. Would you mind giving me your suggestion?

e. What should I do?