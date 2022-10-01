Kunci Jawaban

SOAL Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA Semester 1, Kunci Jawaban PTS / UTS Pilihan Ganda Essay

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 10 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil)

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak pilihan soal PTS Bahasa Inggris atau soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA / SMK tahun 2022.

Adapun soal UTS / PTS Bahasa Inggris yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban ini dapat digunakan untuk latihan menghadapi Ulangan Tengah Semester (UTS) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS).

Untuk soal Bahasa Inggris pilihan ganda dan essay ini juga digunakan sebagai panduan bahan belajar bagi siswa untuk penguatan materi yang diujikan nantinya.

Inilah rangkuman soal dan jawaban latihan UTS dan PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 10 SMA / SMK semester 1 (ganjil) dilansir dari berbagai sumber :

A. Pilihan Ganda

Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

1.    We are from Indonesia. One of traditional music of . . . . country is Angklung.
a. our
b. us
c. ours
c. we

2.    Complete the following dialogue
Randy: I heard you won 10 K marathon last week, . . . . . . . you are great.
Sebastian: Thank you man.
a. how did you do that
b. congratulations
c. oh my god
d. you look so gorgeous

3.    Complete the following dialogue
Vika: What is that?
Tony: This is my artwork. This is the picture of my village.
Vika: That's beautiful, well done man!
Tony: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
a. I know
b. No problem
c. Thanks for your appreciation
d. I need your appreciation

4.    Complete the following dialogue
Rio: Everybody is talking about you.
Shani: Why?
Rio: Beacause of your spectacular performance on students' got talent yesterday.
Shani: Oh well, maybe I was just lucky.
Rio: Come on!  . . . . . . . . . . . . . Everyone admires you.
Shani: I'm little bit shy actually, but thank you. Thanks for being supportive.
a. be happy
b. you are not lucky
c. you did incredible job
d. be a champion

