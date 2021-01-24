Breaking News:

Mobile Legends

UPDATE Hasil Grand Final M2 MLBB World Championship - Ada RRQ Vs Bren Esports dan Burmese Ghouls

Pertandingan 9 - Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) vs Bren Esports dan Grand Final - Burmese Ghouls Vs Pemenang Pertandingan 9.

zoom-inlihat foto UPDATE Hasil Grand Final M2 MLBB World Championship - Ada RRQ Vs Bren Esports dan Burmese Ghouls
Instagram@mpl.id.official
UPDATE Hasil Grand Final M2 MLBB World Championship Minggu 24 Januari 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Setelah minggu yang padat dengan pertandingan M2 Mobile Legends MLBB yang intens, hari terakhir M2 telah tiba.

Hanya tiga tim yang tersisa, siapakah yang akan merebut gelar Juara M2 Mobile Legends ?

Playoff M2 Hari Ke-6

* Pertandingan 9 - Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) vs Bren Esports

* Grand Final - Burmese Ghouls Vs Pemenang Pertandingan 9

Hari ini, kita akan menemukan tim yang terkuat di Dunia!

Baca juga: Jadwal Final M2 Penentu Juara Dunia Mobile Legends Minggu 24 Januari 2021 - RRQ Hoshi Balas Dendam ?

Jangan sampai ketinggalan pertandingan Grand Final M2, Minggu 24 Januari 2021 dan saksikan via link live YouTube di akhir artikel.

M2 Mobile Legends World Championship memasuki babak final, Minggu 24 Januari 2021.

Game pertama pukul 11.00 WIB, wakil Indonesia RRQ Hoshi menghadapi tim asal Filipina, Bren Esports.

Adapun pemenang RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports menghadapi wakil Myanmar, Burmese Ghouls (MG) yang menunggu di grand final malam WIB.

Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
