Mobile Legends
Jadwal Final M2 Penentu Juara Dunia Mobile Legends Minggu 24 Januari 2021 - RRQ Hoshi Balas Dendam ?
Selamat kepada Burmese Ghouls yang berhasil mendapatkan slot di Grand Final M2 setelah menang dari RRQ Hoshi dengan skor tipis 3-2.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Hanya tinggal tiga tim yang akan bermain di hari ke-5.
Di Lower Bracket, Bren Esports berhasil membangkitkan harapan Filipina ketika mereka mengalahkan Alter Ego Esports dengan skor tipis 2-1.
Siapakah yang akan menjuarai M2?
Jangan sampai ketinggalan pertandingan Grand Final M2, Minggu 24 Januari 2021 dan saksikan via link live YouTube di akhir artikel.
M2 Mobile Legends World Championship memasuki babak final, Minggu 24 Januari 2021.
Game pertama pukul 11.00 WIB, wakil Indonesia RRQ Hoshi menghadapi tim asal Filipina, Bren Esports.
Adapun pemenang RRQ Hoshi Vs Bren Esports menghadapi wakil Myanmar, Burmese Ghouls (MG) yang menunggu di grand final malam WIB.
RRQ Hoshi berpeluang rematch menghadapi MG di partai puncak, setelah sebelumnya kalah atas tim kuda hitam tersebut.
Sedangkan wakil Indonesia lainnya, Alter Ego kalah atas Bren Esports dalam Playoffs 2 M2 Mobile Legends World Championship, Sabtu 23 Januari 2021 malam WIB, skor 1-2.
