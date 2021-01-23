Breaking News:

Update M2 MLBB Hasil Playoffs 2 Live Setelah RRQ Hoshi Vs Burmese Ghouls & Alter Ego Vs Bren Esports

Keduanya harus bertemu setelah RRQ Hoshi kalah dramatis atas tim kuda hitam asal Myanmar, Burmese Ghouls (MG).

Playoffs M2 Update Mobile Legends World Championship Alter Ego Vs Bren Esports Sabtu 23 Januari 2021 malam WIB. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Wakil Indonesia Alter Ego tampil apik menghadapi tim Filipina Bren Esports dalam Playoffs 2 M2 Mobile Legends World Championship, Sabtu 23 Januari 2021 malam WIB.

Sayang, permainan di game pertama tidak berlanjut ke game berikutnya hingga Alter Ego kalah 1-2.

Andai Alter Ego menang dalam game ini akan membawa Alter Ego menghadapi RRQ Hoshi yang juga wakil Indonesia.

Sebelumnya RRQ Hoshi kalah dramatis atas tim kuda hitam asal Myanmar, Burmese Ghouls (MG).

Hasil ini membuat Burmese Ghouls berhak untuk melaju ke babak grand final M2 menghadapi pemenang dari pertandingan final lower bracket.

Partai puncak dari M2 ini baru akan digelar pada Minggu 24 Januari 2021.

Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
