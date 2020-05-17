THE World of The Married Episode 16 Sub Indo, Tonton Juga A World of Married Couple Eps 1-16 VIU.com

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – Episode terakhir drama korea The World of The Married atau A World Married Couple akhirny dirilis di JTBC Sabtu (16/5/2020) malam.

Pada episode 16 ini kita semua akan mengetahui ending kisah yang diperankan Kim Hee Ae dan Lee Tae Oh ini.

‘The World of The Married’ episode 16 adalah penutup musim ini tayang di Korea pada jaringan JTBC pada 16 Mei 2020, pukul 22.50 KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Spoiler

Sebelumnya di "The World of the Married," Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) mengungkapkan sifat asli Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon) kepada Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee).

Yeo Da Kyung, yang telah mencoba menyelamatkan hubungannya dengan Lee Tae Oh, tidak dapat menangani obsesinya dengan mantan istrinya dan akhirnya memutuskan untuk meninggalkannya untuk selamanya.

Lee Tae Oh, terbakar amarah dan dendam karena kehilangan segalanya.

Ia kemudian menculik putranya sendiri Lee Joon Young (Jeon Jin Seo), mengejutkan Ji Sun Woo dan para penonton.

Pada 16 Mei kemarin, drama ini merilis gambar baru Ji Sun Woo dan Lee Tae Oh.