DRAKOR - Drama Korea (Drakor) The World of the Married (JTBC). AKHIR Drama The World of the Married Episode 16 Pecahkan Rekor Rating Tertinggi, Tonton Eps 1-16

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sejak Sabtu (16/5/2020) kemarin seri terakhir dari drama The World of the Married yang sangat populer telah membuat sejarah dengan menetapkan rekor baru untuk rating tertinggi yang pernah dicapai oleh setiap drama di jaringan kabel Korea.

Menurut Nielsen Korea, episode terakhir "The World of the Married" mencetak peringkat nasional rata-rata 28,37 persen, dengan mudah mengalahkan rekornya sendiri 24,44 persen dari malam sebelumnya.

"The World of the Married" adalah hit dari awal, segera menetapkan rekor peringkat JTBC dengan premier langsung melonjak naik.

Namun, hal-hal hanya menjadi lebih baik dari sana: drama ini membuat jumlah penontonnya melonjak selama 16 episode berjalan, dengan peringkatnya naik ke ketinggian baru dengan hampir setiap episode baru.

Pada episode ke-12, drama ini berhasil menurunkan drastis hit "SKY Castle," yang memegang rekor sebelumnya untuk peringkat drama tertinggi dalam sejarah jaringan kabel.

Selamat kepada para pemain dan kru "The World of the Married" atas prestasi mereka yang mengesankan.

Apakah Anda sudah mengetahui akhir dari "The World of the Married"?

Episode terakhir drama korea The World of The Married atau A World Married Couple akhirny dirilis di JTBC Sabtu (16/5/2020) malam.

Pada episode 16 ini kita semua akan mengetahui ending kisah yang diperankan Kim Hee Ae dan Lee Tae Oh ini.

‘The World of The Married’ episode 16 adalah penutup musim ini tayang di Korea pada jaringan JTBC pada 16 Mei 2020, pukul 22.50 KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

