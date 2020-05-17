The World of The Married TAMAT, Login VIU.COM Tonton Akting Apik Han So Hee Sebagai Pelakor Eps 1-16
Drama Korea bertajuk The World of The Married atau A World of Married Couple berakhir di episode 16 yang tayang di JTBC, Sabtu (16/5/2020) waktu Korea
Bagi Kamu pecinta drama yang mengangkat tentang perselingkuhan tersebut, silakan menyaksikannya di www.VIU.com subtitle Indonesia.
Hanya saja, hingga Minggu (17/5/2020) pagi WIB, episode terakhir atau 16 belum ditampilkan di VIU.
Berikut di link di www.VIU.com Drama Korea A World of Married Couple:
>>>The World of The Married Eps 1-16
Daftar Pemain The World of The Married
* Kim Hee Ae sebagai Ji Sun Woo
* Park Hae Joon sebagai Lee Tae Oh
* Han So Hee sebagai Yeo Da Kyung
* Park Sun Young sebagai Go Ye Rim
