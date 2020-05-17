The World of The Married TAMAT, Login VIU.COM Tonton Akting Apik Han So Hee Sebagai Pelakor Eps 1-16

Han So Hee beradu akting dengan aktris senior Kim Hee Ae, di Drakor The World of The Married. Login www.VIU.COM Tonton Akting Apik Han So Hee Sebagai Pelakor di drama perselingkuhan tersebut.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama Korea bertajuk The World of The Married atau A World of Married Couple berakhir di episode 16 yang tayang di JTBC, Sabtu (16/5/2020) waktu Korea Selatan.

Bagi Kamu pecinta drama yang mengangkat tentang perselingkuhan tersebut, silakan menyaksikannya di www.VIU.com subtitle Indonesia.

Hanya saja, hingga Minggu (17/5/2020) pagi WIB, episode terakhir atau 16 belum ditampilkan di VIU.

Berikut di link di www.VIU.com Drama Korea A World of Married Couple:

>>>The World of The Married Eps 1-16

• THE World of The Married Episode 16 Sub Indo, Tonton Juga A World of Married Couple Eps 1-16 VIU.com

Daftar Pemain The World of The Married

* Kim Hee Ae sebagai Ji Sun Woo

* Park Hae Joon sebagai Lee Tae Oh

* Han So Hee sebagai Yeo Da Kyung

* Park Sun Young sebagai Go Ye Rim