TONTON The World of The Married Sub Indonesia Eps 15 Saat-saat Mendebarkan Ji Sun Woo & Yeo Da Kyung. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Tonton Drama Korea ( Drakor ) The World of The Married Sub Indonesia Episode 15 di www.viu.com dan jtbc.joins.com.

The World of The Married episode 15 tayang di JTBC, Jumat (15/5/2020) malam WIB.

Namun fans Drama Korea The World of The Married di Indonesia baru bisa menyaksikan Drakor ini, Sabtu (16/5/2020).

Berikut link nonton drama Korea The World of the Married episode 15 sub Indonesia.

LINK EPS 15

>>>The World of the Married EPS 15 Sub Indo

Pada The World of the Married episode 14 yang tayang Sabtu (9/5/2020), Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) berhasil diselamatkan oleh Kim Yoon Ki (Lee Moo Saeng) setelah mencoba bunuh diri.

Ketika tersadar karena samar-samar mendengar suara Lee Joon Young ( Jeon Jin Seo ), Ji Sun Woo mencoba menelepon sang putra.

Ia mencoba memastikan keadaan Lee Joon Young baik-baik saja.

Namun, ternyata Lee Joon Young menangis dan meminta Ji Sun Woo menjemputnya di rumah Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee).

DOWNLOAD The World of the Married Eps 15 Sub Indo, Tonton A World of Married Couple Dramaqu JTBC VIU

Dhita Mutiasari
Marlen Sitinjak
