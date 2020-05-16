TONTON The World of The Married Sub Indonesia Eps 15 Saat-saat Mendebarkan Ji Sun Woo & Yeo Da Kyung
Tonton Drama Korea ( Drakor ) The World of The Married Sub Indonesia Episode 15 di www.viu.com, dramaqu.live dan jtbc.joins.com.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Tonton Drama Korea ( Drakor ) The World of The Married Sub Indonesia Episode 15 di www.viu.com dan jtbc.joins.com.
The World of The Married episode 15 tayang di JTBC, Jumat (15/5/2020) malam WIB.
Namun fans Drama Korea The World of The Married di Indonesia baru bisa menyaksikan Drakor ini, Sabtu (16/5/2020).
Berikut link nonton drama Korea The World of the Married episode 15 sub Indonesia.
>>>The World of the Married EPS 15 Sub Indo
Pada The World of the Married episode 14 yang tayang Sabtu (9/5/2020), Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) berhasil diselamatkan oleh Kim Yoon Ki (Lee Moo Saeng) setelah mencoba bunuh diri.
Ketika tersadar karena samar-samar mendengar suara Lee Joon Young ( Jeon Jin Seo ), Ji Sun Woo mencoba menelepon sang putra.
Ia mencoba memastikan keadaan Lee Joon Young baik-baik saja.
Namun, ternyata Lee Joon Young menangis dan meminta Ji Sun Woo menjemputnya di rumah Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee).
