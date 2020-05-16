DOWNLOAD The World of the Married Eps 15 Sub Indo, Tonton A World of Married Couple di www.viu.com.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Annyeonghaseyo!

Episode akhir drama The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple menjadi bagian final yang akan segera diketahui ending kisah yang diperankan Kim Hee Ae dan Park Hae Joon ini.

Seri The World of The Married Episode 15 baru saja dirilis JTBC Jumat (15/5/2020) malam pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Sementara Episode 16 yang merupakan sesi terakhir akan dirilis Sabtu (16/5/2020) pukul 10:50 malam KST atau pukul 20.50 WIB.

Namun demikian untuk pemirsa internasional di luar wilayah Korea harus mengandalkan streaming online dari berbagai situs web yang tersedia

Episode 15 The World of The Married atau A World of Married Couple dengan subtitle Indonesia dapat disaksikan di Viu hingga Dramaqu Sabtu 16 Mei 2020 ini.

(Link Download dan StreamingThe World of The Married JTBC, VIU dan Dramaque di Akhir Artikel)

Sekilas Episode 15

Pada 15 Mei, JTBC Studio merilis stills Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, dan Han So Hee dalam episode kedua-ke-terakhirnya

Masih dalam satu adegan, Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee) mengunjungi Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) di rumahnya.