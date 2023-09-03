Soal BAHASA INGGRIS Train of Thoughts Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kunci Jawaban Unit 1 Lead In

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sejumlah soal latihan dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka.

Dalam pelajaran Bahasa Inggris ini terdiri dari 5 unit.

Untuk kali ini pembahasan pada unit 1 yaitu Digging the Hidden Gem of Borneo (Kalimantan).

Terdiri dari beberapa bagian dalam memahami pulau kalimantan yang unik.

Menambah pemahaman para peserta didik, yang sudah mempelajari buku pelajaran diminta untuk menjawab sejumlah soal.

Soal berupa pertanyaan seputar pembahasan sesuai dengan materi yaitu tentang Pulau Kalimantan.

Lead In

1. Asking related questions about Kalimantan.

- What crossed your mind when you heard Kalimantan?

- Do you know about Derawan Island in Kalimantan? Or do you know any interesting tourist attractions there?

Kunci Jawaban

- When I hear "Kalimantan," I think of the Indonesian island of Borneo. Kalimantan is the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo, known for its lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and unique indigenous cultures. It's a region rich in natural beauty and biodiversity.

- Yes, I'm familiar with Derawan Island in Kalimantan. Derawan Island is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning underwater landscapes and marine biodiversity. Some of the interesting tourist attractions and activities on and around Derawan Island include :

a. Snorkeling and Diving: The crystal-clear waters around Derawan Island offer excellent opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving. You can explore vibrant coral reefs and encounter a wide variety of marine life, including turtles, manta rays, and various species of fish.