Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kunci Jawaban Soal Sejarah Bukit Kelam di Borneo

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka tentang cerita bujang Beji dan Bukit Kelam.
Cerita ini mengandung sejarah yang sangat fenomenal dari mulut ke mulur dan sampai sekarang terpampang nyata batu paling besar di Kalimantan Barat yaitu Bukit Kelam.
Untuk menjawab soal, harus membaca secara keseluruhan redaksi bacaan tersebut.
Simak dan pahami secara seksama agar dapat memberikan pengetahuan dan wawasan tersendiri.
Selanjutnya baru bisa menjawab soal, meskipun sudah tersedia soal, tapi sebagai pembelajaran untuk tetap membaca seluruh bacaan agar bisa lebih pamam lagi dalam menjawab soal.
The story of Bujang Beji and Bukit Kelam
Once upon a time, lived two men named Bujang Beji and Tumenggung
Marubai, who were different from each other in character.
Tumenggung Marubai was a humble, kind-hearted person. Bujang Beji
was his opposite. He was greedy and arrogant. They made a living as
fishermen, each having his own favorite spot for fishing. Tumenggung
Marubai sourced his fish Rimpang Melawi River, where fish could be
found in abundance. As for Bujang Beji, he always fished in Simpang
Kapuas River, where there was less fish. Therefore, it was no wonder
that Tumenggung Marubai always brought home more fish than did
Bujang Beji.
Tumenggung Marubai used a big trap called bubu to catch fish.
After his bubu was filled with fish, he chose only the bigger ones and
released the smaller ones back to the river. Thanks to his fishing
wisdom, there were always plenty of fish in the river.
Realizing that he had never caught as many fish as Tumenggung
Marubai did, Bujang Beji felt so envious that he thought of a way to
beat him. An evil thought crossed his mind. He decided to catch fish
using tuba, a fish poison extracted from derris root. He found it works.
Fish were easily caught, more and more fish everyday. But there was
a greater problem that he did not realize, it was that the fish were
greatly reduced.
On the other hand, Tumenggung Marubai still got a lot of catches.
This made Bujang Beji
even more jealous. “What?”
Bujang Beji yelled “No one is
better than me!” He must have
the best of everything - everyone
knows that. What could be
better? Bujang Beji was successful
in catching many fish, but seeing
what Tumenggung Marubay
got, Bujang Beji was bothered.
So Bujang Beji decided to get rid
of Tumenggung Marubai’s luck,
once and for all. Then, Bujang Beji
began to think and he found the way he thought was the best. The very
finest idea crossed his mind, “I have to cover the flow of the Melawi
River with a large rock upstream, so the fish will settle there,” thought
Bujang Beji. He planned to use a large stone from the hills of Nanga
Silat. Then, he departed for the hills. He brought the rock in his hand.
Then all of a sudden, far away, he heard the sound of girls laughing at
him. His attention was distracted, Bujang Beji accidentally stepped on
a thorn, reflexively he dropped the stone that he was holding. Bujang
Beji was caught in anger. Bujang Beji found that it was the khayangan
goddesses who laughed at him. “You will pay for this!” he shouted as
he stamped his foot pierced by a poisonous thorn on one of the nearby
hills. Bujang Beji’s failed to close the Melawi River. All because of the
goddesses of heaven. “I will take revenge.” Said Bujang Beji.
Bujang Beji planned to reach the land of heaven by using the
kumpang mambu tree, which is a kind of giant wooden tree whose
end rises to the sky. He started planting the scented tree. In just a few
days the tree had grown so high that the top was invisible to the naked
eye. Right before climbing the Kumpang Bambu, he did a superstition
ritual in order to get protection from the holy spirits of the land and
animal spirits. However, there were two animals that Bujang Beji
forgot to offer, they were a group of termites and bears. It made them
angry. They also negotiated to thwart Bujang Beji. “Let’s just gnaw the
bamboo tree until it’s broken!” proposed the bear. The Termite agreed.
Then they started to do it. At that time, Bujang Beji had almost reached
the land of heaven, he fell into the ground and died instantly. Thus,
Bujang Beji’s attempt to harm the goddesses of heaven also failed.
Tumenggung Marubai was spared from Bujang Beji’s evil intentions.
Nowadays, the peak of Nanga Silat Hill is well known as Bukit
Kelam. It has become one of the tourist attractions in Sintang, West
Kalimantan, and has become a tourist forest area with very beautiful
scenery
Answer the questions based on text
1. How did the writer describe the main character in paragraph one?
2. The word ‘he’ in paragraph 1 refers to?
3. In paragraph 3, the word “envious” is the closest meaning to?
4. From the text above, what does this sentence mean “There must
be a way for Tumenggung Marubai not to get a lot of fish.” ?
5. Answer the questions listed in the box :
- Which specific type of Narrative text is this story?
