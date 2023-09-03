Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kunci Jawaban Soal Sejarah Bukit Kelam di Borneo

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka tentang cerita bujang Beji dan Bukit Kelam.

Cerita ini mengandung sejarah yang sangat fenomenal dari mulut ke mulur dan sampai sekarang terpampang nyata batu paling besar di Kalimantan Barat yaitu Bukit Kelam.

Untuk menjawab soal, harus membaca secara keseluruhan redaksi bacaan tersebut.

Simak dan pahami secara seksama agar dapat memberikan pengetahuan dan wawasan tersendiri.

Selanjutnya baru bisa menjawab soal, meskipun sudah tersedia soal, tapi sebagai pembelajaran untuk tetap membaca seluruh bacaan agar bisa lebih pamam lagi dalam menjawab soal.

Baca juga: Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Kurikulum Merdeka, Kunci Jawaban Halaman 7 Activity B.1 Hal 7 Discuss

The story of Bujang Beji and Bukit Kelam

Once upon a time, lived two men named Bujang Beji and Tumenggung

Marubai, who were different from each other in character.

Tumenggung Marubai was a humble, kind-hearted person. Bujang Beji

was his opposite. He was greedy and arrogant. They made a living as

fishermen, each having his own favorite spot for fishing. Tumenggung

Marubai sourced his fish Rimpang Melawi River, where fish could be

found in abundance. As for Bujang Beji, he always fished in Simpang

Kapuas River, where there was less fish. Therefore, it was no wonder

that Tumenggung Marubai always brought home more fish than did

Bujang Beji.

Tumenggung Marubai used a big trap called bubu to catch fish.

After his bubu was filled with fish, he chose only the bigger ones and

released the smaller ones back to the river. Thanks to his fishing

wisdom, there were always plenty of fish in the river.

Realizing that he had never caught as many fish as Tumenggung

Marubai did, Bujang Beji felt so envious that he thought of a way to

beat him. An evil thought crossed his mind. He decided to catch fish

using tuba, a fish poison extracted from derris root. He found it works.

Fish were easily caught, more and more fish everyday. But there was

a greater problem that he did not realize, it was that the fish were

greatly reduced.

On the other hand, Tumenggung Marubai still got a lot of catches.

This made Bujang Beji

even more jealous. “What?”

Bujang Beji yelled “No one is

better than me!” He must have

the best of everything - everyone

knows that. What could be

better? Bujang Beji was successful

in catching many fish, but seeing

what Tumenggung Marubay

got, Bujang Beji was bothered.

So Bujang Beji decided to get rid

of Tumenggung Marubai’s luck,

once and for all. Then, Bujang Beji

began to think and he found the way he thought was the best. The very

finest idea crossed his mind, “I have to cover the flow of the Melawi

River with a large rock upstream, so the fish will settle there,” thought

Bujang Beji. He planned to use a large stone from the hills of Nanga

Silat. Then, he departed for the hills. He brought the rock in his hand.

Then all of a sudden, far away, he heard the sound of girls laughing at

him. His attention was distracted, Bujang Beji accidentally stepped on

a thorn, reflexively he dropped the stone that he was holding. Bujang

Beji was caught in anger. Bujang Beji found that it was the khayangan

goddesses who laughed at him. “You will pay for this!” he shouted as

he stamped his foot pierced by a poisonous thorn on one of the nearby

hills. Bujang Beji’s failed to close the Melawi River. All because of the

goddesses of heaven. “I will take revenge.” Said Bujang Beji.

Bujang Beji planned to reach the land of heaven by using the

kumpang mambu tree, which is a kind of giant wooden tree whose

end rises to the sky. He started planting the scented tree. In just a few

days the tree had grown so high that the top was invisible to the naked

eye. Right before climbing the Kumpang Bambu, he did a superstition

ritual in order to get protection from the holy spirits of the land and

animal spirits. However, there were two animals that Bujang Beji

forgot to offer, they were a group of termites and bears. It made them

angry. They also negotiated to thwart Bujang Beji. “Let’s just gnaw the

bamboo tree until it’s broken!” proposed the bear. The Termite agreed.

Then they started to do it. At that time, Bujang Beji had almost reached

the land of heaven, he fell into the ground and died instantly. Thus,

Bujang Beji’s attempt to harm the goddesses of heaven also failed.

Tumenggung Marubai was spared from Bujang Beji’s evil intentions.

Nowadays, the peak of Nanga Silat Hill is well known as Bukit

Kelam. It has become one of the tourist attractions in Sintang, West

Kalimantan, and has become a tourist forest area with very beautiful

scenery

Answer the questions based on text

1. How did the writer describe the main character in paragraph one?

2. The word ‘he’ in paragraph 1 refers to?

3. In paragraph 3, the word “envious” is the closest meaning to?

4. From the text above, what does this sentence mean “There must

be a way for Tumenggung Marubai not to get a lot of fish.” ?



5. Answer the questions listed in the box :

- Which specific type of Narrative text is this story?