Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 4 Section 5 Viewing Halaman 229 - 230

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 3 Act Now Section 5 Viewing.

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 4 Section 5 Viewing Halaman 229 - 230
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP - Kunci Jawaban Chapter 4 Section 5 Viewing Halaman 229 - 230 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 229 - 330.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 3 Act Now Section 5 Viewing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 3 Act Now Section 5 Viewing halaman 229 - 230 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 4 Section 4 Reading Halaman 226 - 228

Section 5 Viewing

a. The following fact cards contain pieces of the Bye Bye Plastic Bags campaign. Work in a group. Select which pieces of the movement go to every element of the factual recount, including the Orientation, and the

Records of Events 1 and 2.

1. Bye Bye Plastic Bags (BBPB) campaign was started in 2013.

2. The campaign educates about the danger of plastic to the environment, animals and health.

3. Two sisters, Melati danIsabel Wijsen, 12 and10 years old, startedthe campaign in Bali.

4. The BBPB team spoke at many local and international events.

5. BBPB empowered the young generation to take action.

