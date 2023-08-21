Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka Chapter 4 Section 5 Viewing Halaman 229 - 230

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 229 - 330.

Section 5 Viewing

a. The following fact cards contain pieces of the Bye Bye Plastic Bags campaign. Work in a group. Select which pieces of the movement go to every element of the factual recount, including the Orientation, and the

Records of Events 1 and 2.

1. Bye Bye Plastic Bags (BBPB) campaign was started in 2013.

2. The campaign educates about the danger of plastic to the environment, animals and health.

3. Two sisters, Melati danIsabel Wijsen, 12 and10 years old, startedthe campaign in Bali.

4. The BBPB team spoke at many local and international events.

5. BBPB empowered the young generation to take action.