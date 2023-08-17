Kunci Jawaban
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 1 Section 3 Listening Halaman 136 - 139
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 1 Look around you Section 3 Listening...
Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 136 - 139
Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 1 Look around you Section 3 Listening.
Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.
Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.
Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.
Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 1 Look around you Section 2 Listening halaman 136 - 139 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:
• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Section 2 Listening Halaman 132 - 135
Section 3 - Listening
Unit 1. Look around you
a. Listen to Audio 3.2. Galang, Andre, and Monita are at the canteen for
lunch. Then, Galang shares something important with them.
b. Draw a line to match the pictures and the instructions.
c. Cross (X) the instructions that are not right when washing hands.
1. _________ Wash hands with running water.
2. _________ Turn on the faucet when applying the soap.
