Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Section 2 Listening Halaman 132 - 135

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 132 – 135.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 1 Look around you Section 2 Listening.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 3 Love Our World Unit 1 Look around you Section 2 Listening halaman 132 – 135 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 2 - Listening

Unit 1. Look around you

a. Listen to Audio 3.1. Andre and Monita are having lunch together with foods they bought from the canteen.

b. Choose the correct answers based on the audio.

1. How is the trash can at the canteen?

a. Empty

b. Half full

c. Almost full