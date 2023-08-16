Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 3 Section 3 Halaman 113 - 115

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 113 - 115

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 3. Kindness and Friendship Section 3 Language Focus.

Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 1 terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences, Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness, dan Unit 3. Kindness and Friendship

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 3 Reading halaman 107 – 111 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Baca juga: Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 3 Section 2 Halaman 107 - 111

Section 3 - Language Focus

Describing Characters’ Traits and Behavior in a Story

In addition to expressing characters’ feelings, adjectives like ‘shy’, ‘mean’, ‘honest’, ‘friendly’ or ‘rude’ can describe the characters’ traits and behavior. These Adjectives help your reader understand more about their:

• braveness (‘brave’, ‘shy’, ‘ferocious’)

• capacity (‘clever’, ‘foolish’)

• morality (‘honest’, ‘kind’, ‘friendly’, ‘mean’, ‘cruel’, ‘rude’, ‘sly’, ‘arrogant’).

The Adjectives also come after the past tense forms of ‘to be’ (was, were) and the past tense forms of some verbs like become (became). See the

following examples:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Section 5 Language Focus Halaman 96 -97