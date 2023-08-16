Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Section 5 Language Focus Halaman 96 -97. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 96 – 97.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 5 Language Focus.

Ada 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 1 terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences, Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness, dan Unit 3. Kindness and Friendship

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me Unit 1 Kindness Towards Differences Section 5 Language Focus halaman 96 – 97 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Jawaban Chapter 1 Unit 3 Section 4 Halaman 94-96

Section 5 - Language Focus

Unit 2. Kindness and Happiness

In a story, you often ind that some sentences are written between quotations (“ ”). These quotations show that the characters in the story are speaking. These sentences are called direct speech.

The sentences between the quotations tell you that in this part of the story the Ugly Duckling was speaking to the chickens, and the chickens were responding to the ugly Duckling’s question.

a. Read the following excerpt from the Ugly Duckling story Part 3.

That night, the Ugly Duckling lew away until he landed on the other side of the river. There he met two grown-up chickens.

“Can I please stay here?” asked the Ugly Duckling politely.

“Why do we care?” said one of the chickens.

“Go away,” exclaimed the other.

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Reading Halaman 91 -93

b. Read again the Ugly Duckling story Part 3. Underline all sentences between quotation marks.

c. Practice saying the quotations with your classmates.