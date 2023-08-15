Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 1 Unit 2 Section 3 Reading Halaman 43- 46

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 43 – 46.

Section 4 - Viewing

a. Read the text below.

SMP Merdeka’s School Parade

On August 17th, SMP Merdeka held a school parade to celebrate Independence Day. All students joined the event and so did Galang and his friends. They dressed up like the Indonesian freedom ighters during the Independence war. Some of them brought guns, spiked bamboos, swords, and many more. They also wore many red and white attributes making the event more patriotic.

In the beginning, as instructed, all participants lined up and started to march. Then, they marched along the decided route passing some villages near SMP Merdeka. The villagers were very excited to watch the parade pass their houses. Many of them stood along the street welcoming and cheering the parade.

Not so long after, the parade reached the rest post. It was the place for participants to draw a door prize coupon and have some drinks. After drawing a coupon, they continued to parade to their school as the inal destination.

After returning to school, all participants took some rest while waiting for the door prize announcement. Finally, the headmaster announced the winner.

There were ten students who got the door prize and Galang was one of them.