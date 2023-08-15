Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 1 Section Language Focus Halaman 56 - 59

soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day Unit 3 Independence Day at SMP Merdeka Section 3 Language Focus...

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP - Chapter 1 Section Language Focus Halaman 56 - 59 pada buku Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 56 – 59.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day Unit 3 Independence Day at SMP Merdeka Section 3 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 1 terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 The Champion of Panjat Pinang, Unit 2 Going to a Parade, dan Unit 3 Independence Day at SMP Merdeka.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP 56 - 59 Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day Unit 3 Independence Day at SMP Merdeka Section 3 Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 1 Unit 3 Section 2 Reading Halaman 54

Section 3 - Language Focus

As we have already learned, a recount text tells about a series of past events. The structure of the recount text is available in Table 1.3.

Based on the explanation above, we can ind out the structure of the text in Unit 2, section 4 as an example.

Orientation

On August 17th, SMP Merdeka held a school parade to celebrate Independence Day.All students joined the event and so did Galang and his friends. They dressed like the Indonesian freedom ighters during the Independence war. Some of them broughtguns, spiked bamboos, swords, and many more. They also wore many red and white attributes making the event more patriotic.

Record of Events

In the beginning, as instructed, all participants lined up and started to march. Then, they marched along the decided route passing some villages near SMP Merdeka. The villagers were very excited to watch the parade passing their houses. Many of them stood along the street welcoming and cheering the parade.

Record of Events

