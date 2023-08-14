Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 6 Halaman 140 - 143

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman140 - 143.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 6 Your Turn: Writing.

Terdapat 5 Chapter di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP 140 – 143 Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home Unit 3 Let’s Clean Up! Section 6 Your Turn: Writing dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 3 Unit 3 Section 5 Halaman 138 - 139

Section 6 – Your Turn: Writing

Let’s do a ‘Do-It-Yourself’ (DIY) project.

a. You are going to make a pencil case using a used plastic bottle. Look at the pictures. What do you need to make the pencil case?

Picture 3.11 Pencil case

Worksheet 3.31

b. Complete the sentences with the correct action words/verbs to describe the steps. Look at the pictures to help you.

c. Answer the questions. See the Wordbox.

Worksheet 3.33

Enrichment: Infographic of Recycling