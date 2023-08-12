Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Kunci Jawaban Chapter 2 Unit 1 Halaman 71 - 72

Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 6 Your Turn: Speaking

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP - Kunci Jawaban Chapter 2 Unit 1 Halaman 71 - 72 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 71 - 72

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food  Section 6 Your Turn: Speaking

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 71 – 72 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food  Section 6 Your Turn: Speaking dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 6 – Your Turn: Speaking

a. Listen to Audio 2.6 to the conversation between Andre and Galang.

See the Wordbox.

b. Practice the conversation with your friend

c. Write the food and drinks you like and you don’t like in the table below.

Write the food and drinks you like and you don’t like in the table below.

d. Talk about some food and drinks you like and don’t like with your friend. You can use the expressions in Section 3 and Section 4.

Kunci Jawaban

Food and Drink

