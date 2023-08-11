Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Halaman 64 - 67

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food  Section 3 Your Turn: Listening...

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Halaman 64 - 67
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP - Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Halaman 64 - 67 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 64 - 67.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food  Section 3 Your Turn: Listening

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 64 – 67 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food  Section 3 Your Turn: Listening dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber :

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section Reading Halaman 61 - 63

Section 3 – Your Turn: Listening

a. Monita is having lunch with her family. Listen to their conversation in Audio 2.2. See the Wordbox

b. Listen again to Audio 2.2. Identify food and drinks that are not on Monita’s dining table. Circle the words on Worksheet 2.5

c. Listen to the rest of the conversation in Audio 2.3. See the Wordbox

d. Draw a line from each taste to the food

Audio 2.2 Script:

Monita’s father : Today is special. I have cooked special

food for our lunch.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 7
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    FABRIKASI RUBBER FENDER V300 STANDAR SNI
    FABRIKASI RUBBER FENDER V300 STANDAR SNI
    Rp4.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Hommy Minimalis Modern Raffles Hills Cibubur,Cibubur
    Rumah Hommy Minimalis Modern Raffles Hills Cibubur,Cibubur
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jual Rumah Nyaman Ungaran Siap Huni Murah LT66 LB41 - Semarang
    Jual Rumah Nyaman Ungaran Siap Huni Murah LT66 LB41 - Semarang
    Rp285.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Tampilan Modern dengan Sentuhan Elegan: Vertical Blinds Pilihan Anda!
    Tampilan Modern dengan Sentuhan Elegan: Vertical Blinds Pilihan Anda!
    Rp320.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Jual Pohon Solobium Tanaman Hias Solobium Cantik Bibit Solobium Hingga Besar - Jakarta Barat
    Jual Pohon Solobium Tanaman Hias Solobium Cantik Bibit Solobium Hingga Besar - Jakarta Barat
    Rp300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Kitchen Set Minimalis Termurah
    Kitchen Set Minimalis Termurah
    Rp2.323.232
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Cetak Kartu Pasien Mulai 2000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Pasien Mulai 2000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk
    Rp105.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk - Dumai, Riau
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk - Dumai, Riau
    Rp105.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Lenovo AIO 5
    Lenovo AIO 5
    Rp23.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Cetak ID Card Pegawai Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak ID Card Pegawai Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED AREA PALAGAN DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED AREA PALAGAN DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Cetak Tali Lanyard PODS Custom Mulai 5000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Tali Lanyard PODS Custom Mulai 5000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp10.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mobil bekas Suzuki carry Tahun 2019 Mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Mobil bekas Suzuki carry Tahun 2019 Mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Rp85.000.000
    NTT, Sikka
    Cetak Lanyard ID Card Umroh & Haji Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Lanyard ID Card Umroh & Haji Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Kavling Hoek Dalam Cluster Sanfransisco Kota Wisata Cibubur,Cibubur
    Kavling Hoek Dalam Cluster Sanfransisco Kota Wisata Cibubur,Cibubur
    Rp7.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    _DIJUAL RUMAH DE RUMAH EKSKLUSIF DIKAWASAN ELIT DEKAT KAMPUS UB_
    _DIJUAL RUMAH DE RUMAH EKSKLUSIF DIKAWASAN ELIT DEKAT KAMPUS UB_
    Rp15 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TANAH KOTAGEDE JOGJA BONUS BANGUNAN
    TANAH KOTAGEDE JOGJA BONUS BANGUNAN
    Rp11 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Yamaha Mio sporty Tahun 2018 mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Yamaha Mio sporty Tahun 2018 mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Rp6.000.000
    NTT, Sikka
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan