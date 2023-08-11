Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Halaman 64 - 67

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 64 - 67.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 3 Your Turn: Listening

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 64 – 67 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 3 Your Turn: Listening dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber :

Section 3 – Your Turn: Listening

a. Monita is having lunch with her family. Listen to their conversation in Audio 2.2. See the Wordbox

b. Listen again to Audio 2.2. Identify food and drinks that are not on Monita’s dining table. Circle the words on Worksheet 2.5

c. Listen to the rest of the conversation in Audio 2.3. See the Wordbox

d. Draw a line from each taste to the food

Audio 2.2 Script:

Monita’s father : Today is special. I have cooked special

food for our lunch.