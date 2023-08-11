Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 4 Halaman 68 - 69

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 68 - 69

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section Section 4 Speaking

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 68 - 69 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 1 My Favorite Food Section 4 Speaking dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber :

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section 3 Halaman 64 - 67

Section 4 – Speaking

a. Here are some kinds of food with their textures and tastes. Listen to

Audio 2.4 and repeat the sentences. See the Wordbox.

b. Think of at least two kinds of food and two kinds of drinks that have

the following textures and tastes

c. Say the food and drinks and their descriptions of texture and taste to the class. Number one has been done for you

• Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 1 Section Reading Halaman 61 - 63

Audio 2.4 Script:

1. It’s rica-rica chicken. It’s spicy and greasy.