Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Halaman 83 - 84

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 83 - 84.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 2 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 83 - 84 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 2 Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 2 – Language Focus

a. Look at the Picture 2.7 again. Label the picture with the correct number based on the list of utensil names in Table 2.2. See the Wordbox. Table 2.2

1. ladle 4. wok 7. stove 10. knife

2. spoon 5. saucepan 8. pan 11. napkin

3. fork 6. spatula 9. tongs 12. chopstick

Picture 2.7 Cooking

b. Work with a friend and discuss the following questions

c. Now, match the action verbs on the left column and the suitable