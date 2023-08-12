Kunci Jawaban

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Halaman 83 - 84

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 2  Language Focus....

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Halaman 83 - 84
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP - Chapter 2 Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Halaman 83 -84 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 83 - 84.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 2  Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5 This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 My Favorite Food Unit 2 My Favorite Snack Unit 3 A Secret Recipe

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 83 - 84 Chapter 2 Culinary and Me Unit 3 A Secret Recipe Section 2  Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 2 Section 5 Language Focus Halaman 81

Section 2 – Language Focus

a. Look at the Picture 2.7 again. Label the picture with the correct number based on the list of utensil names in Table 2.2. See the Wordbox. Table 2.2

1. ladle 4. wok 7. stove 10. knife

2. spoon 5. saucepan 8. pan 11. napkin

3. fork 6. spatula 9. tongs 12. chopstick

Picture 2.7 Cooking

b. Work with a friend and discuss the following questions

c. Now, match the action verbs on the left column and the suitable

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
soal
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 7
SMP
Kurikulum Merdeka
chapter
Unit 3
Halaman 83
Halaman 84
soal dan jawaban kurikulum merdeka
soal dan jawaban Bahasa Inggris
soal dan jawaban kelas 7
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Kunci Jawaban
    Ikuti kami di
    AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin Dowel / Serut Rotan Otomatais /Pembuat Tongkat
    Mesin Dowel / Serut Rotan Otomatais /Pembuat Tongkat
    Rp28.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Mataram
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Mataram
    Rp1.300
    NTB, Mataram
    Konveksi Kaos Seragam Polo Shirt Pabrik Kirim - Kabupaten Dairi
    Konveksi Kaos Seragam Polo Shirt Pabrik Kirim - Kabupaten Dairi
    Rp110.000
    Sumatera Utara, Dairi
    Mesin Pencuci Kopi (Washer Kopi Machine) Pembersih Biji-bijian.
    Mesin Pencuci Kopi (Washer Kopi Machine) Pembersih Biji-bijian.
    Rp20.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin Poles Rotan, Mesin Dowel, Kerajinan Tongkat, Pegangan Sapu.
    Mesin Poles Rotan, Mesin Dowel, Kerajinan Tongkat, Pegangan Sapu.
    Rp28.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Cetak Kartu Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Termurah! Ruko JL. Mangga Besar Raya, Tamansari, Jakarta Barat
    Termurah! Ruko JL. Mangga Besar Raya, Tamansari, Jakarta Barat
    Rp10,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Cetak Kartu RFID Akses Smart Card Custom Termurah Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu RFID Akses Smart Card Custom Termurah Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp10.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Guest House, Villa Dau Berada di Atas Bukit, View Indah, Hawa Sejuk
    Guest House, Villa Dau Berada di Atas Bukit, View Indah, Hawa Sejuk
    Rp12,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Cetak Gantungan Kunci Custom Lanyard5 Start 300k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Gantungan Kunci Custom Lanyard5 Start 300k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp5.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Carter Hiace Palembang , TERMURAH
    Carter Hiace Palembang , TERMURAH
    Rp1.500.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    2 Ruko Gandeng, Komplek Ruko Duta Merlin, Gajah Mada, Jakarta Pusat
    2 Ruko Gandeng, Komplek Ruko Duta Merlin, Gajah Mada, Jakarta Pusat
    Rp7,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Tanah desa kapur Pontianak
    Tanah desa kapur Pontianak
    Rp750.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Kubu Raya
    Deck Drain Jembatan Termurah dan Kualitas Tinggi
    Deck Drain Jembatan Termurah dan Kualitas Tinggi
    Rp750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Rumah siap huni berjarak 4 menit dari Universitas Muhamadiyah Malang
    Rumah siap huni berjarak 4 menit dari Universitas Muhamadiyah Malang
    Rp800.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rumah Villa Dekat Pasar Tawangmangu Karanganyar
    Rumah Villa Dekat Pasar Tawangmangu Karanganyar
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Rumah Lokasi Strategis Maguwoharjo Dekat UNRIYO 2
    Rumah Lokasi Strategis Maguwoharjo Dekat UNRIYO 2
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Cetak Lanyard Custom 2cm, 1.5cm dan 2.5cm Termurah di Surabaya Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Lanyard Custom 2cm, 1.5cm dan 2.5cm Termurah di Surabaya Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Rukost Bandung Coblong Rumah Plus Kos Mewah Furnish Aktif Kawasan Sejuk Dago Kota .
    Dijual Rukost Bandung Coblong Rumah Plus Kos Mewah Furnish Aktif Kawasan Sejuk Dago Kota .
    Rp10 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    jasa Profesional Teknisi pasang dan perbaikan service Cctv kota bogor
    jasa Profesional Teknisi pasang dan perbaikan service Cctv kota bogor
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan