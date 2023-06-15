Soal Kelas 12

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif Semester 1 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris

Selain contoh soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 12 SMA/SMK hingga MA.

Kumpulan soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA/SMK hingga MA. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah kumpulan soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA/SMK hingga MA.

Ada sejumlah pertanyaan yang dirangkum dalam artikel ini untuk menghadapi ujian semester.

Cermati dan pahami setiap pertanyaan yang ada selanjutnya sandingkan dengan kunci jawaban yang ada.

Adanya kunci jawaban akan mempermudahmu dalam mengoreksi hasil belajar.

Selain contoh soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 12 SMA/SMK hingga MA.

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12:

Questions 1 – 4 are based on the following text.
Dear valued customers,
We are excited to announce that we are officially changing our company name to IDP
Corporation from I&A System effective from November 1, 2014.
The new name ... (47) our dedication to ID card industry, and significant expansion of
the business activities since ... (48) first began operating under the name of I & A System in the year of 2005. Please take a note that “Smart” brand of existing products remian unchanged representing continuity in these new and exciting times. The company will continue to operate in its ... (49) structure and there has been no change in ownership, staff and its location. At the same time we will have the new web domain, www.idp-corp.com, and all our e-mail addresses, name@idp-corp.com, to reflect and strengthen the corporate identity. The old e-mail addresses and website ... (50) our company will continue to be operational for the next two years. For
accounting purpose, bank information remains unchanged except the name of account holder to the new business name. We look forward to your continues success sharing with you in our excitement about the progress and changes we are making under the new business name. As always, we will continue to serve our customers with the same devotion and quality which you have come to expect from us.
Sincerely yours,

Brian Roh

1. A. reflects
B. originates
C. examines
D. establishes

Jawab : a

2. A. they
B. you
C. we
D. he

Jawab : c

3. A. powerful
B. previous
C. current
D. secure

